ARMYs celebrated BTS' Jungkook's birthday on September 1, 2023, according to the South Korean Standard Time. Fans from across the world sent thousands of greetings to the golden maknae. On the same day, BTS' Jimin posted a shirtless picture of himself and his bandmate on his Instagram account, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the picture that he posted, Jimin was flaunting his moon tattoo, which covers a large portion of his body while the Seven singer's physique is also visible. Needless to say, the photos went viral on social media with ARMYs being unable to take their eyes off the idols. Some even said that the picture was "practically illegal" and that they wouldn't be able to get over it any time soon.

"TATTOOS EXPOSED SHUT UP": ARMYS can't get enough of Jimin's birthday wish for Jungkook

BTS' Jimin surprised ARMYs on Jungkook's birthday by posting a shirtless picture of the two standing beside each other. The image showed Jimin wrapping his arm around his bandmate. Their tattoos are prominently displayed, Jimin's full moon tattoo on his back and Jungkook's arm adorned with his own tattoos. Fans are well aware that Jimin is seldom active on Instagram, so his birthday post featuring the shirtless picture has ignited a frenzy among fans.

They also noticed that in the picture, the duo is playfully showcasing their chests. Jimin attempts to appear taller than the golden maknae by standing on his toes, while Jungkook seems content to let Jimin put his arm around him.

Needless to say, fans have flooded social media with their excitement about the picture and are incredible delighted to see it.

Since uploading the picture, Park Jimin became a trending topic on X, and currently holds the fifth position globally thanks to his Instagram birthday wish for Jungkook. As mentioned earlier, the update also reveals Jimin's beautiful moon tattoo.

Jungkook is also making waves across social media thanks to his birthday, and fans are eagerly taking the opportunity to extend their well-wishes.

Pictures of the Seven singer mingling with numerous fans outside a restaurant on his birthday surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

The Euphoria singer recently went live on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse. During the livestream, he interacted with fans and expressed his happiness about celebrating his birthday alongside ARMYs, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

"Today, i will spend today with a happy mind/heart and sleep well. i havent been able to sleep well lately and ive been sleeping around 5 hours? but today i'll try to sleep and rest well and happily today. im not sick though," he said.

He also updated on Weverse and posted that he's spending his days in a healthy manner thanks to ARMYs.

"I have some confidence that im doing well these days, but i’m certain that if it werent for all of you, i would not know what how things would have turned heh heh. moving forward, let’s just trust each other, and i want to trust myself and walk alongside all of you heh," the BTS member said.

The Seven singer is reportedly to release a new single and a mini album by the end of November 2023 as stated by him in Suchwita.