"He's everywhere": ARMYs made sure Jungkook was present at VMAs 

On September 13, BTS' Jungkook created a chaotic atmosphere at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Even though the singer wasn't physically present at the event, the ARMYs in attendance did not pass up the chance to express their appreciation for him by flaunting their photo cards and posters featuring BTS's maknae.

The Seven singer won the Song of the Summer award, making him the first K-pop soloist to achieve this feat. As usual, ARMYs didn't forget to show their support for the singer. They made sure everyone was aware of his presence by using various photographs and photo cards of Jungkook.

These efforts ensured that he was represented at the event. Soon, videos from the VMAs went viral on social media, showing fans going wild while holding the singer's photo cards and screaming his name.

ARMYs had a hilarious reaction to Jungkook's unique presence at the event

ARMYs brought Jungkook's Seven photoshoot pictures to the event and exhibited them throughout to make sure his presence was felt at the Video Music Awards. They also made numerous fan edits featuring him on the red carpet at the music awards program, which went viral on social media.

Although fans eagerly awaited his arrival at the event, where he was nominated for the Song of the Summer category, they were delighted to receive an update from him on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse. He shared a shirtless picture of himself, causing a sensation on the internet.

Meanwhile, fans worldwide celebrated another major achievement for the idol, as his song Seven won the Summer of the Song award. This made him the first K-pop soloist to achieve this feat, especially in a non-K-pop category. Fans expressed their delight and excitement on social media.

Later, he was seen dining with TXT members and Bang Si-hyuk while also celebrating Yeonjun's birthday, much to the joy of fans.

Billboard announced on September 12 that Seven continued its impressive run on the Hot 100 chart, maintaining its position at No. 37 for an eighth consecutive week, ending on September 16. This achievement makes Jungkook the second Korean solo artist ever and the first in a decade to have a song in the top 40 of the Hot 100 for eight weeks, a milestone previously achieved only by PSY in Korean music history.

Needless to say, this isn't the first time ARMYs have shown such dedicated support. In previous concerts, they brought various photos of Jungkook, demonstrating their unwavering support for the idol.

In other news, Jungkook is gearing up to perform at the Global Citizen Festival, scheduled to be held at the Great Lawn in Central Park, NYC, on September 23, 2023, which has filled fans with immense pride as the organization behind the festival, Global Citizen, advocates the cause of prompting equity, female education, mitigating concerns regarding climate change, and other causes.

Fans are proud that the idol is associated with such thoughtful endeavors.

Currently, the Euphoria singer is working on his upcoming album, expected to be released by the end of 2023.