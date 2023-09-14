"MAIN CHARACTER" - Kim Tae-hyung enchants fans with his appearance at Noice pop-up event with Goff and Bada Lee

On September 14, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung made an appearance at the Noice pop-up event with Goff and Bada Lee, sending fans into a frenzy with his casual look. He wore a white t-shirt and black sunglasses, complemented by white shoes and black jeans, while also carrying a black backpack.

As the idol arrived at the event, he was joined by the aforementioned choreographers, raising anticipation among fans that he would be performing, although it wasn't confirmed.

As pictures of Kim Tae-hyung went viral on social media, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to compliment the idol for his casual look, which outshone everyone at the event.

"Kind male lead" - ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's appearance at the Noice pop-up store

At the Noice pop-up event held in Seoul, Kim Tae-hyung made his highly anticipated appearance, becoming the main attraction for fans. As the idol stepped out of his car, the fans erupted in loud cheers, and he was accompanied by eagerly awaiting media personnel. Even fansites and influencers attending the event were eagerly anticipating Kim Tae-hyung's arrival.

As he exited the car, he stylishly touched his blonde hair, exuding a charismatic presence. Additionally, he made sure that Goff and Bada Lee, two choreographers, were following him into the store.

Once inside, the idol enjoyed the after-party event, dancing and grooving to the music played by the DJ alongside Bada Lee and Goff. Park Seo-joon also joined the festivities, dancing to various tracks played by the DJ.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the idol's presence at the Noice Pop-Up event held in South Korea:

During the event, fans flocked near Kim Tae-hyung, eager to snap selfies with him. Many influencers shared photos of their encounter with the idol on their social media accounts. Fans were particularly thrilled to witness interactions within the Wooha Squad, where V, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik engaged with each other.

At the after-party, the Love Me Again singer was spotted with a lollipop in his mouth, indicating that he was enjoying his time while chatting with his close friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

Needless to say, fans were overjoyed to see the idol's presence at the Noice Pop-Up event and are eager to witness more such interactions in the future.

In other news, Kim Tae-hyung's pet dog, Yeontan, made his debut with the idol on the M Countdown stage, sending fans into a frenzy with this unique gesture of affection.

His debut album, Layover, recently came out, and it has six songs, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, For Us, Blue, Slow Dancing, and Slow Dancing Instrumental. The idol has also released music videos for Love Me Again, Rainy Day, Blue, and Slow Dancing.

Fans are praising him for his lyrical choices and the stories behind the aforementioned music videos that have made them both happy and sad.

Slow Dancing by V secured its first victory on M Countdown, marking its fourth music show triumph.