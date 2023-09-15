"Self made king": ARMYs emotional as Kim Tae-hyung promotes Layover all by himself in For Us MV

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung unveiled the last music video of his debut album Layover, titled For Us, on September 16, 2023, at 12 am KST. In the music video, Kim Tae-hyung took ARMYs behind the scenes of all the videos, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Slow Dancing, Blue, giving a glimpse of his journey and how he filmed for Layover.

At the end of the video, Kim Tae-hyung is seen putting up promotional posters of his album Layover with an 'L' sign on the isolated walls of buildings, indicating how he worked hard to promote the album all by himself, establishing himself as a self-made artist. This scene made fans emotional; they could feel his struggles within the frame.

"He knows its him against the world": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's For Us music video

The For Us music video from the beginning offers a glimpse of Kim Tae-hyung's beautiful journey to create his album. From spending time with Rocky to enjoying serene moments by the seaside, feeling the ocean breeze, and giggling, dancing, and coordinating with the crew throughout the video, it provided a sense of comfort to the viewers and a meaningful epilogue for the Layover era.

During the credits scene, Kim Tae-hyung is seen holding a bundle of promotional posters for Layover, putting them on walls all by himself. This scene conveys the narrative that the idol has been self-promoting Layover since day one, sharing links to his music videos on his Instagram, and with his fans' support, he emerged as a self-made artist.

Many fans have also pointed out the lack of promotions, the abrupt cancellation of Layover pre-orders by HYBE LABELS, and inadequate efforts to promote his albums. Thus, Kim Tae-hyung took matters into his own hands and did sheer hard work for his album.

Check out how fans are reacting to the particular scene where he's putting up posters of Layover on the walls of the gloomy streets:

Many fans also believe that the song can be a tribute to the end of an era where Tae-hyung personally addresses the growth and development he went through while filming Layover. Now, he has to move on to the next phase of his life, but he has curated an epilogue to cherish the memories and experiences he created while filming the video.

Some fans also remember when V distributed concert posters with other group members. In the concluding episode of their reality series American Hustle Life, BTS embarked on a journey to America to delve deeper into hip-hop culture. Their ultimate challenge involved distributing flyers along Hollywood Boulevard, inviting pedestrians to attend their free concert.

In other news, Slow Dancing achieved the title of the biggest weekly debut for a solo song by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history, surpassing Jisoo's Flower. In 2023, Slow Dancing is the second biggest debut by a K-pop soloist on Spotify Weekly.

Fans have promised each other to support the idol's future endeavors as the Layover era successfully concluded today.