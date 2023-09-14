"Taejinder": BTS' Kim Tae-hyung spotted vibing to a Punjabi song with Park Seo-joon at the Noice Pop-Up event, sending fans into a frenzy

On September 14, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung created a buzz on social media as he attended the Noice Pop-Up store event held in Seoul, South Korea. He was spotted enthusiastically dancing to a traditional Punjabi song at the after-party of the aforementioned event.

Noice is a Seoul-based ready-to-wear fashion brand that draws inspiration from human senses, such as sounds. The label seamlessly blends comfort and functionality into their collections, transforming traditional workwear into versatile fashion pieces.

As the idol graced the event, he was welcomed by a massive crowd that had been eagerly waiting for him at the venue. Once he made his appearance, they couldn't contain their excitement and screamed as loudly as they could.

However, what captured fans' attention when clips from the event made their way to the internet, was Kim Tae-hyung enjoying and vibing to the beats of a Punjabi song at the event. Videos of him grooving to the song quickly went viral on social media, and and one fan playfully gave him a Punjabi nickname "Taejinder," adding "Jinder" to his name.

"We won Indian ARMYs": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung vibing to a Punjabi beat

When Kim Tae-hyung arrived at the Noice Pop-Up event and stepped out of his car, he was greeted by a massive crowd. He was wearing a white round neck full-sleeve t-shirt and completed his look with white shoes, a black backpack, and sunglasses. He was accompanied by his two choreographers, Bada Lee and Goff.

Later, many photos and videos went viral, showcasing Kim Tae-hyung enjoying the present moment as he continued to groove to the beats of the music while the DJ played different songs at the after-party of the event.

Surprisingly for fans, he was seen dancing to Punjabi music, which sent Indian ARMYs into a frenzy as they realized that the idol also enjoys this type of music. As he continued to vibe to the music, his choreographers also joined in with small gestures.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon stood by the idol's side, capturing pictures of V and the event. The DJ seemed to be rapper Peakboy, who was playing the music. Excited ARMYs were happy to see Kim Tae-hyung grooving to Punjabi music at the event and took to Twitter to share their reactions to the same.

Needless to say, fans are eager to see Kim Tae-hyung enjoy more Indian music in the future.

BTS' V was spotted interacting with Wooga squad members at the event

Meanwhile, at the same fashion event, V was also seen with another Wooga Squad member, Choi Woo-shik. The trio, including Park Seo-joon, enjoyed snacks at the after-party. In the course of their interaction, the idol was seen whispering to the Itaewon Class actor, showcasing their cordial bond.

Fans were thrilled to see the idol enjoying his time, smiling brightly, and chatting freely with his Wooga Squad friends, influencers, and fans who took pictures with him.

Fans at the event were eager to capture a video, selfie or picture with the Love Me Again singer, as it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. However, since everyone was dancing in a confined space, the idol held on to choreographer Goff to navigate through the crowd in a polite manner.

The event was a star-studded affair, with other celebrities, including EXO's Sehun, Peakboy, and Kang Daniel, among others, in attendance as well.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to release the music video for For Us on September 16, 2023, marking the final piece of his debut album, Layover.