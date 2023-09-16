“Congratulations Kings”: BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung top September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung have taken over the first and second positions on the list of September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. Bangtan's maknae topped the list for the third consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 4,322,719.

On the other hand, the Layover singer scored a brand reputation index of 4,247,789, a close second to the Euphoria singer. Notably, BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung's scores were analyzed on the basis of certain factors such as communication, media coverage, audience participation, and consumer awareness indexes of 716 boy group members from August 16 to September 16.

"Congratulations Kings", @naver_taekook wrote, sharing a picture of their respective brand scores and a picture of the two Kpop idols together.

BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung's fans react to them taking over the September Brand Reputation rankings

Both BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung have taken over the first two spots in the September boy group brand reputation rankings. The SEVEN singer topped the list for the third month in a row, starting with July. The high-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis include his hit summer single SEVEN, Billboard, and ARMY.

It's been about three months since the July 14 release of SEVEN. Since then, the song has earned many accolades, including the Song of the Summer award at the VMAs. On the other hand, the Slow Dancing hitmaker marked an 8.67 percent increase in his score since August.

Fans of the duo have turned to social media to celebrate this double win moment.

Wanna One's Kang Daniel secured the third spot with a brand index score of 3,440,712 for September. The third member of BTS' maknae line, Jimin, ranked fourth on the aforementioned list with a brand reputation index of 3,140,089. Finally, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo ranked fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,762,739.

Jin and SUGA took the 10th and 11th places, BTS' leader RM secured the 15th place, and finally, J-hope ranked 17th for the September boy group brand reputation rankings.

BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung are gracing multiple magazine covers

Taekook, as the duo is lovingly called, is booked and busy with solo endeavors, TV show appearances, promotions, and magazine covers. On September 16, Bangtan's maknae appeared on Vogue Korea's magazine cover, slated to be released in October.

Previously, he appeared in the British magazine Dazed along with an exclusive editorial feature wherein he spoke about his hit summer single SEVEN featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto.

On the other hand, V is currently basking in the success of his debut solo album, Layover, and its numerous domestic and international records. He has graced several magazine covers, including POP magazine, Arena magazine, and W Korea.

Furthermore, BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung enthralled ARMYs with the Smoke Dance Challenge. For those unfamiliar, the Smoke Dance Challenge gained popularity after being featured on the well-known female dance survival show Street Woman Fighter season 2, with choreography by Bada Lee.

While Taehyung posted about it on his personal Instagram story, Jungkook posted about it on his TikTok account. ARMYs are hoping BTS' two youngest members now perform the dance challenge together.

On September 15, BTS' V released the fifth and final music video for For Us, marking the end of releases related to Layover.