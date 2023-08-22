“Congratulations Kings”: BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook’s fans congratulate them as their respective solos chart in top 10 of Billboard Global Excl U.S.

BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook have created history by becoming the first K-pop idols of the same group, BTS, to simultaneously chart their respective solo songs in the top 10 of Billboard's Global chart excluding U.S. For the chart dated August 26th, Bangtan's Maknae's official solo single SEVEN is ranked at number one, almost a month after its initial release.

Meanwhile, the Singularity singer trended his first two pre-release songs - Love Me Again and Rainy Days at number 6 and 8, respectively.

ARMYs took to Twitter to congratulate BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook, also known as "Taekook," an amalgamation of their names on their Billboard achievement. "Congratulations Kings," @TaekookAfrica wrote, accompanied by two celebratory emoticons, highlighting their Billboard achievement.

BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook's fans celebrate their new Billboard achievements

BTS' Taehyung became the first K-pop soloist to simultaneously debut two songs in the top 10 of Billboard's Global 200 excluding U.S. The songs in question are - Love Me Again and Rainy Days, his pre-release b-side tracks from his upcoming solo debut album Layover.

Additionally, Love Me Again debuted at 96th place on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, marking his second successful solo entry on the Hot 100 after the OST Christmas Tree last year. Notably, Christmas Tree debuted at the 79th rank on the aforementioned chart.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's tantalizing single SEVEN continues its supreme reign by becoming the first K-pop song to top Billboard's Global 200 and Billboard's Global 200 excluding U.S. for five consecutive weeks. With this, Bangtan's Maknae has become the first Asian to achieve this feat, surpassing his own group's previous record with Dynamite.

ARMYs took to Twitter to congratulate BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook for their incredible Billboard achievement.

Previously, Hanwha Investment & Securities had released a report predicting that BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook, the youngest two members of Bangtan, will be releasing their solo work in the second half of 2023.

It was predicted that the Sweet Night singer will release his solo album in the third quarter of 2023 (July to September), and the Euphoria singer will conclude the year by releasing his solo album in the fourth quarter of the year (October to December).

BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook have certainly lived up to the predictions. The Christmas Tree singer will release his debut solo album Layover on September 8th, comprising five unique tracks and one bonus track.

Additionally, BTS' youngest member revealed in his appearance on Suchwita that he would be releasing his solo album towards the end of the year. Although SEVEN marked his official solo debut, his upcoming album will mark a new chapter in his journey as a soloist.

What are BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook up to these days?

BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook are busy with their solo endeavors. The 28-year-old BTS member is currently in the second phase of the promotions of Layover. On August 22nd at 12 midnight KST, he released the first teaser for his third music video Blue and will be releasing the album and the music videos for Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, and Blue in the first half of September.

On the other hand, BTS' youngest member has reportedly collaborated with Korean singer-rapper Peakboy for a riveting remix of SEVEN. Although the details of it are not known, fans are excited at the prospect of getting another exciting remix. More information and confirmation will be unveiled at a later date.