“King of spoilers”: Fans discover BTS’s V spoiling Jung Kook’s Seven right under their noses

BTS’ fans recently discovered that V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, had given them a spoiler for Jung Kook’s Seven music video weeks before it was even released. A tweet going viral in the ARMY fandom currently, posted by user @mimilostjams on July 15, drew comparisons from a keychain that the Christmas singer posted a picture of being similar to a funny scene in the Seven music video.

At first glance, fans did not think much of the keychain. However, they recently realized that it was the vampire Molang glancing out of a coffin. Molang is a famous animated cartoon character designed by Korean illustrator Hye-Ji Yoon. It also has its own series. There are many renditions of Molang, one of which is the vampire version.

The next picture after the keychain was V’s photo with Jung Kook, which had gone viral. The chain of events apparently made fans believe that the photo with the keychain was a very clear spoiler that no one noticed earlier.

mell⁷ @_ohmystress_

the king of spoilers: kim taehyung alee⁷ SEVEN @mimilostjams WAIT A DAMN MINUTE? now that we know he heard it first and probably knew the concept and spoiled it sknfdn and ofc we had no ideathe king of spoilers: kim taehyung twitter.com/mimilostjams/s…

Fans joke as they find BTS’ V giving a spoiler for Jung Kook’s Seven music video on his Instagram account

On July 15, a day after BTS' youngest member Jung Kook made his official solo debut with the single Seven, a tweet went viral on Twitter about V giving fans a spoiler about the music video. The Seven singer played a lovesick man who wouldn't leave his frustrated girlfriend, played by Han So-hee, alone after an argument.

In one of the scenes of the music video, Jung Kook shows off his apparent love for Han So-hee by opening up his own coffin and singing when the actress' character attends his funeral. It was this scene that many believe V posted a hint of weeks ago in his Instagram post.

In mid-May, BTS’ V posted a photo dump on his Instagram account where he sneakily added a spoiler, as fans believe. One of the pictures included a close-up of the vampire Molang opening his coffin and glancing from inside it. The next picture was a photo of him and the Seven singer. Many fans believe that the vampire Molang was a spoiler that went unnoticed from right under their noses.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the apparent Seven spoiler from V below:

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jung Kook broke several records with his solo debut, Seven. The song achieved the second-highest views in 24 hours of any male K-pop artist's song by recording 35.4 million views. This record was only bested by K-pop icon PSY’s 2013 music video, Gentleman, which sits at the top with 38.4 million views recorded in the first 24 hours.

Seven also made Jung Kook the second overall artist to achieve 15 million first-day streams on Spotify. The first artist to do so was Taylor Swift, with her songs Anti-Hero and Lavender Haze. Seven debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs and achieved 15,999,378 filtered streams.