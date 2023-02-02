Is there a plot twist in BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas?

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas is a concert film based on the band’s concert that was held in Busan in October 2022. While the concert was streamed on Weverse, fans missed a huge part of it due to technical glitches. The film covers the one-day free concert, with a special focus on the eldest member of the band—Jin, who is the first member to enlist in the army and is currently serving his conscription.

Since the release of BTS:Yet to Come in Cinemas on February 1, fans have reacted to it and shared their thoughts on social media. Many have claimed that there is a "plot twist," which has made ARMYS who are yet to catch the film reasonably anxious.

What is the twist in BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas?

The twist in BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas that many fans are talking about refers to how the concert film has been edited. It is put together in a way that the special focus remains on Jin, and his speech comes before the performance of their song For Youth.

Not only Jin, but even the speeches by other members—RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—were also edited to accentuate the fact that this is the seven-member band’s last performance together for a while to come. Like Jin, other members of the band are also set to enlist in the army in the coming months.

Check out how fans are responding to the supposed "plot twist" in the movie:

7̶💜나비⁷ (🐢) @nabby_bts I’m yet to watch BTS Yet To Come in cinema on Saturday, I hope I won’t see any spoilers here - like I’ve seen the concert before online but I’m seeing posts that there’s a plot twist - what?? I’m yet to watch BTS Yet To Come in cinema on Saturday, I hope I won’t see any spoilers here - like I’ve seen the concert before online but I’m seeing posts that there’s a plot twist - what??😭

Hazelbarbarbar @JustBTSeventeen Spoiler: # #BTSYetToComeInCinema there’s really no plot twist they kinda focus on Jin during ending-ment with the slow-mo effects then there’s some scenes around the closing credits. Spoiler: ##BTSYetToComeInCinema there’s really no plot twist they kinda focus on Jin during ending-ment with the slow-mo effects then there’s some scenes around the closing credits. 💜

gay little bts @sexilarity sexilaietuty report; no plot twist but the ending tore me apart I have never cried this much in my entire life and I hate evyerhtinh sexilaietuty report; no plot twist but the ending tore me apart I have never cried this much in my entire life and I hate evyerhtinh https://t.co/tj1u63QxHf

alee⁷ @mimilostjams plot twist everyone was talking about it



plot twist everyone was talking about it https://t.co/XUlLHD1v6a

BTS Through Years⁷ @btsthroughyears It's been 2 years since one of the biggest plot twists in Run BTS history happened



It's been 2 years since one of the biggest plot twists in Run BTS history happened https://t.co/NOpOHJesnr

•̀ᴗ•́ @lnterludeShadow “theres a plot twist in yet to co” A PLOT TWIST IS SOMETHING THAT TURNS EVERYTHING YOU JUST WATCHED USPIDE DOWN FOR THERE TO BE A PLOT TWIST BTS WOUKD HAVE TO REVEAL THAT THEY DONT ACTUALLY EXIST OR SOMTHN HAV U EVER SEEN THE SIXTH SENSE IF THEY DIDNT DO THAT THEN ITS JUST A TWI “theres a plot twist in yet to co” A PLOT TWIST IS SOMETHING THAT TURNS EVERYTHING YOU JUST WATCHED USPIDE DOWN FOR THERE TO BE A PLOT TWIST BTS WOUKD HAVE TO REVEAL THAT THEY DONT ACTUALLY EXIST OR SOMTHN HAV U EVER SEEN THE SIXTH SENSE IF THEY DIDNT DO THAT THEN ITS JUST A TWI

BTS STREAM TEAM🇮🇳 @btsstreamteamin There’s no plot twist guys There’s no plot twist guys 😭😭

Many fans online have informed others to bring a box of tissues with them to the theater since the edit is an emotional one, especially considering that the band will be on a break until 2025.

The songs featured in BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas

One of the best things about the concert that was held in Busan is the fact that BTS members performed several of their older songs. While they did include hits like Butter, Dynamite, and Boy With Luv, the majority of the songs on their set-list were popular older songs such as Spring Day, Run, Cypher part 3, Mic Drop, Idol, Ma City, Run, Zero O’clock, Save Me, Dope, Fire, and Butterfly.

The title song, Yet to Come, was also a part of the concert film, alongside Run BTS, another hit song from their 2022 album.

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas is an extension of a concert held in support of the 2030 World Expo to be held in South Korea. The actual event, held in October 2022, was a free concert that supported the South Korean city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. It was held under the banner of the band and is said to have hosted about 100,000 people.

Poll : 0 votes