“Drove me INSANE”: Fans go berserk over BTS’ Jungkook’s breathtaking visuals in 3D MV featuring Jack Harlow

On Friday, September 29, BTS’ Jungkook dropped his much-awaited new single 3D's official music video in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. It marks his second official song release after his Billboard-topping summer single SEVEN in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

BTS’ Jungkook showcased a brief teaser of 3D at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival on September 23 and, shortly after that, announced it as his next official release, marking his first-ever collaboration with Jack Harlow. Bangtan's maknae teased several promotional materials leading up to the song's release on September 29.

3D is an addictive, foot-tapping pop and R&B song reminiscent of the early 2000s. The song expresses one's feelings towards an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. In the song, BTS’ Jungkook makes bold confessions in a quirky and zany music video featuring him in a never-seen-before avatar.

An ARMY who goes by the username @stripedtowels wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

BTS' Jungkook's 3D music video earned praise from ARMYs (Image via X)

BTS’ Jungkook's 3D music video has clocked 3.8 million views on YouTube within 3 hours of release

It is not surprising that BTS’ Jungkook's 3D has taken the internet by storm, with the music video clocking 3.8 million views at the time of writing the article. The catchy song boldly explores ideas of love, romance, relationships, and consent in a 2000s nostalgia meet 2020s funky pop vibe song.

In 3D, BTS’ Jungkook unabashedly pursues the one he loves, vowing to be with the one he desires in every dimension and universe. The SEVEN singer's velvety-smooth vocals complement Jack Harlow's freestyle rap to create an effervescent and effortless track.

Many ARMYs commented that 3D pays an indirect homage to American pop music from the 2000s to 2010s and the singers actively making music in that era, for instance, Justin Timberlake and his song Mirrors from the 2013 album The 20/20 Experience. Coincidentally, it is also the year BTS debuted on June 13 with their first album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Here are some reactions from the singer's fans:

According to BTS’ Jungkook, 3D is a captivating track with a vigorous energy that acts as a lethal combination of vocals, visuals, rap, dance, and performance that can be enjoyed by ARMYs across the world.

“I think it’d be good to focus on the performance together with the song. Because the choreography is repetitive and addictive, I hope that many people will enjoy it through short-form videos.”

3D marks Bangtan's maknae's first release since the release of SEVEN in two months. The song has already reached number one on iTunes Music charts in the US and 70+ countries in such a short period.

BTS’ Jungkook reveals members RM and SUGA's reactions to 3D

In an interview with the media outlet CONSEQUENCE, BTS’ Jungkook excitedly shared members RM and SUGA's reactions to 3D by revealing that they really liked the song and think he is a "true pop star."

"I ask what they thought of the song, and he melts into the table, burying his face in his arms in theatrical, melodramatic anguish. They said I’m a true pop star,” he said.

In a previous Weverse magazine interview, the Dreamers' singer had proudly disclosed that his biggest aim is to be a giant pop star, and his foot-tapping singles are a big step towards it.

“It’s hazy. I only have one big goal, and it’s to be a giant pop star. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything,” he said.

It is heavily speculated that BTS’ Jungkook might be the second Bangtan member to embark on a solo world tour like SUGA. Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC has revealed in a press statement that the status of the other three Bangtan members' military conscription will be revealed by the end of the year.

More information regarding Jungkook's future activities will be disclosed in due course of time.