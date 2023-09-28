“Collab on the way?": The Kid Laroi posting a video of BTS' Jungkook singing STAY sparks collaboration rumors online 

BTS' Jungkook might be collaborating with the Australian singer-songwriter and rapper The Kid Laroi. On September 28, The Kid Laroi posted a video of the 3D singer singing his song STAY which was released in collaboration with Justin Bieber from the reloaded mixtape F*ck Love 3: Over You. Speculations regarding a collaboration were sparked by this post.

The video in reference is from one of BTS' Jungkook's previous Weverse lives wherein he is jamming to STAY and singing it live for fans. The Kid Laroi has shared a snippet of Bangtan's maknae singing the song accompanied by finger heart, teary-eyed and "coming soon" emoticons sparking rumors of a collaboration.

A mutual fan of the two artists @thekidlaroii wrote on X "Collab on the way?", with eye emoticons and a video.

BTS' Jungkook might perform alongside The Kid Laroi at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival

The collaboration rumors between BTS' Jungkook and The Kid Laroi were stoked further when ARMYs discovered that the Without You singer will be performing at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival in Busan, South Korea on October 8. Busan is not only the hometown of BTS member Jungkook, but it also connects to a cryptic hint about a future cooperation with The Kid Laroi.

ARMYs are of the belief that BTS' Jungkook might make a special appearance on The Kid Laroi's stage at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival and based on the singer's Instagram story, they might be performing STAY at the event. Notably, The Kid Laroi collaborated with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber on the lead single STAY from the former's reloaded mixtape F*ck Love 3: Over You.

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber co-wrote the Billboard-topping song together which marked their second collaboration after Unstable, from Bieber's 2021 album Justice. Fans are aware that the SEVEN hitmaker is a fan of Justin Bieber and considers him as one of his musical idols, hence ARMYs are excited and hopeful of a collaboration with The Kid Laroi.

Here's how fans have been reacting to the speculations of the possible collab:

The Kid Laroi previously said that he is a big admirer of Bangtan and that it would be "pretty sick" to get the golden maknae of Bangtan on board in response to rumors about remaking STAY with Justin Bieber and BTS' Jungkook. He also revealed that he had seen the Euphoria singer jam to STAY in one of his Weverse lives and thought it was "really cool".

Additionally, ARMYs noticed that The Kid Laroi liked a tweet speculating a collaboration with the 3D singer, indicating that the rumors doing the rounds might be true.

Furthermore, based on a few fan reactions mentioned above, ARMYs are hopeful that The Kid Laroi will collaborate with BTS' Jungkook for his impending debut solo album mini-album slated to release sometime in November. Although, there is no official announcement on that front yet, the maknae teased about it a couple of months back on SUGA's online drinking show Suchwita.

BTS' Jungkook will be releasing his second single 3D on September 29

BTS' youngest member Jungkook will be returning on September 29, Friday with his new single 3D in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. This marks his second release after the hit summer single SEVEN which was released in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee.

According to BIG HIT MUSIC, 3D is a pop R&B track wherein a person wittily and cleverly expresses their feelings towards their loved one, who is unattainable to them. The song is sung from the perspective of first, second, and third dimensions.

The song was teased at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival wherein the maknae was performing. It marks his first-ever collaboration with Jack Harlow and BTS' next official solo release after V's album Layover.

3D will release on September 29 at 1 pm KST.