Following the solo hiatus, BTS announced in June 2022, it has been hard for ARMYs to see their favorite ship, Jungkook and V, together. While much content of the two hanging out and casually spending time with one another previously overflowed the internet, fans have been living in a drought with scarce interactions.

Regardless, the two K-pop idols, even with their minimal appearances together, managed to break the internet every time they were spotted spending time together. Be it them listening to Harry Styles at his concert or their undeniably close friendship that shows up even during a small interview moment on the red carpet, the duo effortlessly garners the internet's attention.

We have gathered the top five moments between the two idols below.

5 times BTS' Jungkook and V broke the internet during their casual public appearances

1) TaeKook Instagram Live

Among the countless live streams Jungkook has rolled out, one that easily stands out is the one held on February 2, 2023. As the idol casually kickstarted his live stream on Weverse, V commented, suggesting they should do a live stream together. Immediately acting on the suggestion without hesitation, the two shifted platforms to Instagram.

While the two struggled with the technicalities of two people holding a livestream together, they eventually got the hang of it. As they continued to make small talk during the live, fans couldn't help but gush over how comfortable they were with each other. Soon, V, who felt sleepy, left the livestream and suggested that Jungkook continue his livestream alone with his fans back in Weverse.

2) Appearance at the premiere of the K-movie Dream

The recently released K-movie Dream, starring Park Seo-joon and IU, was one of the hottest topics. Given the close relationship that the BTS members, especially V, share with Park Seo-joon, it was no surprise that V and Jungkook were invited to the premiere on April 24.

As the two entered the red carpet they looked visibly shy and kept looking at each other to fill the awkwardness. After posing for a few pictures for the reporters gathered, they were also asked for words of support for the Dream team. Though the mic was given to V, the idol immediately passed to the group's maknae, who shyly cheered for Park Seo-joon.

3) Taehyung surprise appearance at Jungkook's Inkigayo stage

On July 30, 2023, as Jungkook bagged his first win as a soloist at the Inkigayo Music Bank, the idol naturally started to roll out a loosened-up performance of his debut single, SEVEN (feat. Latto) for the encore stage.

As the idol continued to roll out his performance, he was unexpectedly joined by BTS' V to perform a short part of the choreography. Even though his time on stage with the idol was quite short, fans couldn't stop gushing about the performance as V once again proved his title of the 'supportive best friend.'

4) Attending the Harry Styles concert in Seoul

On March 20, as a part of the stops Harry Styles made for his Love On Tour, he also rolled out a concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, Korea, with many K-pop idols attending to see the British singer perform. Among the abundant K-pop idols at the concert, Jungkook and V were spotted together along with their fellow BTS members, RM and Suga.

However, given that the two were seated next to each other, separately from RM and Suga, the idols spent much of their time at the concert talking and dancing among themselves, and fans couldn't help but talk about how adorable they looked.

5) TaeKook at Park Hyo-shin's Beethoven Secret musical screening

Adding to the list of best friend activities, the two BTS members also attended a musical together. The two loud Beethoven fans were spotted at a musical film starring the singer and songwriter Park Hyo-shin, which Micheal Kunze and Sylvester Levay directed.

Given that Park Hyo-sin is known to be good friends with V, the social butterfly of BTS, the idol naturally appeared at the musical's screening. However, Jungkook tagging along with V made fans gush over the inseparable nature of the two BTS vocalists.

As the two BTS members spend more time with each other, fans hope to see more interactions between the two to surface on the internet.