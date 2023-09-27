"Touched down in Kentucky!": BTS' Jungkook's mysterious X post with Jack Harlow sends fans into a frenzy

On September 27 KST, BTS' Jungkook uploaded a picture of himself posing with American rapper-singer Jack Harlow, setting the web abuzz. The particular thing grabbing fans' attention, apart from the duo in the snap, is the caption, which reads, "Touched down in Kentucky! (Reality: on the MV set)" which fans assume is Jungkook's response to a viral, cryptic message posted earlier on September 24, by Harlow on X saying, "I’ll fly u from Korea to Kentucky."

For those not in the know, the BTS maknae co-headlined New York's Global Citizen Festival on September 23 this year, and it was there that Jungkook announced joining forces with Jack Harlow for his brand new track 3D, releasing on September 29. Moreover, he even shared a mysterious teaser clip for the collaboration during the event, leaving fans positively bewildered.

Expand Tweet

"Possible lyrics to 3D ?": Fans wonder amidst BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow's mysterious interactions

Expand Tweet

This will not be BTS' Jungkook's first collaboration, as prior to this he collaborated with American rapper and singer Latto on his solo debut single SEVEN, making a splash in the K-pop and global music scene. Not just that, the Golden Maknae previously teamed up with artists like American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and Qatari singer-producer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

Given his track record of successful collaborations, fans are anticipating 3D's release, looking at how their cryptic interactions continue. Furthermore, fans have also been speculating whether social media personality and singer Addison Rae will also feature in the 3D MV, as some recent clues dropped by the latter on her social media sparked curiosity among netizens.

Quite a few teasers have also been rolled out by BIGHIT MUSIC as 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) approaches launch day.

Moreover, in a Weverse announcement on September 24, BIGHIT MUSIC described the forthcoming song as a pop R&B track soaked in feelings for an unattainable person from the perspectives of the first, second, and third dimensions, raising further anticipation.

For now, fans of both BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow are equal parts enthralled and perplexed as to what their "Kentucky" exchanges may mean.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans react as BTS' Jungkook dons Jack Harlow's Kentucky necklace

Pictures of the 26-year-old K-pop sensation and the WHATS POPPIN rapper are being adored by both their fandoms, as apparently BTS' Jungkook was also seen sporting Harlow's Kentucky-shaped diamond necklace in the recent photos uploaded by both. Fans delve into the details and wonder what this may mean for the project.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, fans have their calendars marked for 3D coming out on Friday, September 29, at 1 pm KST.

More on the BTS singer

On September 23, BTS' Jungkook co-headlined the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, where he performed his famous songs like Euphoria, Still With You, and SEVEN, along with a selection of well-known BTS tracks. He attended the event alongside artists like Stray Kids' 3RACHA, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Conan Gray, Anitta, and more.

As per recent updates, his song SEVEN has amassed 8,150,216 streams on Spotify on its 75th day. Additionally, 3D has already sold more than 77.5% of its available CDs in US stores ahead of its release.