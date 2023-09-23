“Hot suspense”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans express excitement as the singer teases a glimpse of new album 3D at Global Citizen Music festival

BTS’ Jungkook has dropped a significant hint regarding his upcoming album at the Global Citizen Music Festival. The maknae of Bangtan is gearing up for his inaugural co-headlining performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival in New York City.

Ahead of his highly anticipated live performance, BTS’ Jungkook dropped a major hint at the soundcheck, which hints at the possibility that the 26-year-old BTS member might be the next member to release his solo album. During the rehearsals, a large VCR played a teaser-like video. The montage showcased random clips of the SEVEN singer in a never-seen-before avatar.

Towards the end of the montage video, his name “JUNGKOOK” was written in bold font, followed by “3D” written in a similar font. The VCR is self-recorded by ARMYs at the soundcheck and is going viral on the internet.

Unsurprisingly, the Still With You singer fans are excited about his possible solo debut album. They have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their anticipation. @OT7TANNIES66 wrote, “O my God this is so hot suspense,” accompanied by a crying emoticon.

BTS’ Jungkook's fans are debating whether 3D is a new album or single by the singer

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans are impressed with the clever way of teasing his upcoming release 3D via the Global Citizen Music Festival soundcheck. It is a couple of hours before the Euphoria singer takes center stage. Still, ARMYs are already discussing his upcoming big release, 3D, that has taken over X (formerly known as Twitter).

This will mark BTS’ Jungkook’s first official release since his super-hit summer single SEVEN, featuring American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee. SEVEN has cemented its place in pop-culture history as one of the most mesmerizing singles and also in the golden maknae’s artistry. Hence, it is no surprise that fans anticipate his next release, 3D.

However, BTS’ Jungkook fans aren’t sure if 3D is a pre-release single leading up to his first debut solo album or the album itself. The integrity of that cannot be verified or confirmed at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped ARMYs from expressing their excitement for the Dreamers’ singer’s upcoming release.

ARMYs recollect BTS’ Jungkook appearing on SUGA’s show Suchwita and revealing that he intends to release his first solo album, a mini-album, in November. Although no further information is available, it will reportedly be an English album. According to HITS Daily Double, the Left and Right hitmaker’s upcoming album will be fully in English instead of what fans would have expected, a Korean album.

It is believed that SEVEN’s mammoth success is the main reason for an English album, and Bang PD is recruiting a talented team of professionals to aid the 26-year-old BTS member’s solo album, Grammy-award-winning record producer Andrew Watt, who worked with Bangtan’s maknae on SEVEN.

Furthermore, an ARMY named @mhereonlyforbts has theorized that perhaps 3D will be about “THE 3 DIMENSION OF LOVE: INTIMACY, PASSION AND COMMITMENT,” given how his single SEVEN had a romantic concept as well.

BTS’ Jungkook teased about 3D in Bang PD's dinner video

As soon as ARMYs saw a brief teaser video for 3D at the Global Citizen Music Festival, Eagle-eyed fans immediately recalled BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D hand gesture in Bang PD’s video.

For those unversed, Bang PD, Bangtan’s maknae, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER had a happy dinner-cum-birthday celebration for TXT post the VMAs. Fans remembered that Bangtan’s golden maknae made a 3D gesture with his fingers, giving a major hint regarding his upcoming release.

Furthermore, he also used a 3D glitch effect in his TikTok video, which also hints at his upcoming release. This will mark the next big release by a BTS member after V’s debut solo album Layover. More details will be revealed at a later date.

The 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival will be held at 4 pm ET today, September 23, 2023.