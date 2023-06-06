"Ghost hunting star": BTS’ Jungkook’s fans make memes after the singer shares his paranormal experience on his recent Weverse live

BTS’ Jungkook made some interesting revelations in his latest Weverse live, one of which was that he tried to summon ghosts in his room. The Euphoria singer nonchalantly shared his paranormal experiences and how he tried to summon a ghost before moving out of Bangtan’s shared dorms.

He revealed that he got ghost hunter equipment, turned off the lights, and waited in the middle of the night, at around 2 am, hoping to run into a friendly neighbourhood spirit. However, the ghost never turned up and Jungkook was left disappointed that no adventure occurred.

Nevertheless, ARMYs were left amused by Jungkook’s paranormal experiences and took to social media to make memes and jokes about the same:

BTS’ Jungkook details his amateur ghost hunting experience on recent Weverse live, leaves fans laughing

For fans who may not have the context to the ghost story’s origins, it all started when BTS’ Jungkook was sharing dorms with his fellow Bangtan members. He recounted that when he was showering in his dingy dorm bathroom all by himself, he saw a ghost-like figure while washing his hair.

He revealed that he saw a really pale ankle that disappeared "by walking toward a room," as per a translation by PopCrush. He then reportedly saw the mysterious pale ankle make its way to the shoe rack by the front door.

The Dreamers singer shared that he thought the mysterious figure with the pale ankle was SUGA as he is the only member in BTS with extremely pale skin. However, when he went to check in on SUGA, he realized that the latter was not in his room. In fact, noone else was in the dorm apart from Jungkook himself.

The story was revealed in BTS’ Proof Collector’s Edition and Jungkook expanded upon it in his recent Weverse live, revealing that he tried to reconnect with the mystery ghost by summoning it at 2 in the night.

Needless to say, ARMYs had a field day making memes and jokes about him being an amateur ghost hunter.

jungkook praiser¹⁰ @jeonmygoogie his neighbours wondering why he's gone so quiet and it's jungkook trying to summon ghosts at 2am cause baby wants new friends his neighbours wondering why he's gone so quiet and it's jungkook trying to summon ghosts at 2am cause baby wants new friends https://t.co/pEw36YGACU

★ @vksboba jungkook in his house trying to communicate with ghosts jungkook in his house trying to communicate with ghosts https://t.co/9WT6ohc7Lr

JKz BAE⁷ @JeonEsHi97



JUNGKOOK LIVE



Jungkook: "before moving in here, i wanted to meet a ghost so bad so around 2am, i turned off the lights off and i used that thing that the ghost hunters use. i sat here in the living room and waited"JUNGKOOK LIVE Jungkook: "before moving in here, i wanted to meet a ghost so bad so around 2am, i turned off the lights off and i used that thing that the ghost hunters use. i sat here in the living room and waited" 😭 JUNGKOOK LIVE https://t.co/SQipqYQq7A

shannon⁷ @ENCHANTIINGTAe jungkook in the dorm trying to summon the ghost at 3am jungkook in the dorm trying to summon the ghost at 3am https://t.co/GgLpTQEFky

mr yunki🪻 @boobkoos being the dorm ghost mustve been so stressful like you try and scare jimin in the shower and he thinks you're namjoon, you show yourself to yoongi and he ignores you, you try to spook jungkook under the covers and discover that he was up all night waiting to befriend you being the dorm ghost mustve been so stressful like you try and scare jimin in the shower and he thinks you're namjoon, you show yourself to yoongi and he ignores you, you try to spook jungkook under the covers and discover that he was up all night waiting to befriend you

BTS’ Jungkook will reportedly make his solo debut in July

According to Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, BTS’ Jungkook is preparing to make his much-awaited solo debut and will release his first album as a solo artist on July 14. The launch will include an English B-side track, and alongside the usual heavy promotional activities both domestically and internationally, it is also expected to include a solo world tour like SUGA.

JK PICS 𝄞 JJK1 @kookgallery_ Media: July promises to bring an unforgettable musical revolution with Jungkook’s solo album debut omg the world is waiting for the Album of the Year Media: July promises to bring an unforgettable musical revolution with Jungkook’s solo album debut omg the world is waiting for the Album of the Year 🔥 https://t.co/s6yabm9Dvw

BTS' Jungkook will be the sixth member of the group to release his solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY.

In response to the news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed:

"The schedule relating to Jungkook's solo album release will be revealed after it is confirmed."

More details regarding his solo debut are awaited and will be revealed in due course of time.

