"Ghost hunting star": BTS’ Jungkook’s fans make memes after the singer shares his paranormal experience on his recent Weverse live

BTS’ Jungkook made some interesting revelations in his latest Weverse live, one of which was that he tried to summon ghosts in his room. The Euphoria singer nonchalantly shared his paranormal experiences and how he tried to summon a ghost before moving out of Bangtan’s shared dorms.
He revealed that he got ghost hunter equipment, turned off the lights, and waited in the middle of the night, at around 2 am, hoping to run into a friendly neighbourhood spirit. However, the ghost never turned up and Jungkook was left disappointed that no adventure occurred.
Nevertheless, ARMYs were left amused by Jungkook’s paranormal experiences and took to social media to make memes and jokes about the same:
BTS’ Jungkook details his amateur ghost hunting experience on recent Weverse live, leaves fans laughing
For fans who may not have the context to the ghost story’s origins, it all started when BTS’ Jungkook was sharing dorms with his fellow Bangtan members. He recounted that when he was showering in his dingy dorm bathroom all by himself, he saw a ghost-like figure while washing his hair.
He revealed that he saw a really pale ankle that disappeared "by walking toward a room," as per a translation by PopCrush. He then reportedly saw the mysterious pale ankle make its way to the shoe rack by the front door.
The Dreamers singer shared that he thought the mysterious figure with the pale ankle was SUGA as he is the only member in BTS with extremely pale skin. However, when he went to check in on SUGA, he realized that the latter was not in his room. In fact, noone else was in the dorm apart from Jungkook himself.
The story was revealed in BTS’ Proof Collector’s Edition and Jungkook expanded upon it in his recent Weverse live, revealing that he tried to reconnect with the mystery ghost by summoning it at 2 in the night.
Needless to say, ARMYs had a field day making memes and jokes about him being an amateur ghost hunter.
BTS’ Jungkook will reportedly make his solo debut in July
According to Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, BTS’ Jungkook is preparing to make his much-awaited solo debut and will release his first album as a solo artist on July 14. The launch will include an English B-side track, and alongside the usual heavy promotional activities both domestically and internationally, it is also expected to include a solo world tour like SUGA.
BTS' Jungkook will be the sixth member of the group to release his solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY.
In response to the news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed:
"The schedule relating to Jungkook's solo album release will be revealed after it is confirmed."
More details regarding his solo debut are awaited and will be revealed in due course of time.