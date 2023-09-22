BTS' Jungkook's "Hey bro" viral interaction at the New York airport has fans swooning and concerned nevertheless

BTS' Jungkook's interaction with fans at the New York airport is going viral because of his carefree attitude. On September 22, Bangtan's maknae was spotted arriving in New York to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival as one of the star performers. Unsurprisingly, there was a huge crowd gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the singer.

At one point, a female fan yelled "What's up bro," BTS' Jungkook began giggling and responded to the female fan by saying "Hey bro," and thanked them for greeting him at the airport.

While most fans expressed their joy and happiness seeing Bangtan's maknae, a section of fans expressed their concern for his safety and the growing familiarity expressed by ARMYs at the airport. More on this in the coming paragraphs.

BTS' Jungkook's carefree airport interaction sparks an online discussion amongst ARMYs

There is no doubt that BTS' Jungkook is one of the most loved K-pop idols in the world. The 26-year-old BTS member makes up one-seventh of the K-pop juggernuat group and is the youngest in the group. Additionally, his fun-loving attitude and lovable demeanor are liked amongst the group's global fanbase.

Hence, ARMYs approach the Euphoria singer like they would approach a regular person and a same-age friend. ARMYs across the world were warmed to see BTS' Jungkook at the airport, smiling and greeting fans amiably. Fans were happy to see his carefree interaction with a female fan as they greeted each other by saying "bro," an internet version of brother or dude.

However, a section of fans feel ARMYs should maintain a certain decorum at the airport and not crowd the Bangtan members, especially if they are in a vulnerable position. Additionally, ARMYs have called out fellow fans to respect BTS' Jungkook's personal space and privacy, even in a public spot like an airport.

Furthermore, ARMYs have requested fans not to act too familiar with BTS' Jungkook and overstep boundaries between a celebrity and fans, even if the K-pop star is kind and friendly with fans.

Bangtan's maknae is in New York to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival. The annual music festival was initiated in 2012 and organized by the Global Poverty Project and its founders, Ryan Gall and Hugh Evans.

The aim of the global music festival is to end extreme poverty by the year 2030 by inviting celebrities from across the world and organizing concerts, music performances, and dance shows to raise money to be donated to charities.

The star-studded event boasts some incredible performances that include:

Stray Kids' 3RACHA

BTS' member Jungkook

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ms Lauryn Hill

Anitta

Conan Gray

D-Nice

Sofia Carson

BTS' Jungkook might perform six songs at the 2023 Global Citizen Music festival

BTS member Jungkook is all set to become the first K-pop soloist to co-headline the 2023 Global Music Festival, which will be held on the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City. Fresh off the success of the global summer hit song SEVEN featuring American rapper Latto and Han So-hee, fans are hoping the golden maknae performs his biggest solo hits.

His songs, SEVEN, Left and Right, Still With You, Dreamers, My You, and Stay Alive, were added to the Spotify playlist of the 2023 Global Music Festival. All the aforementioned songs have done exceptionally well on domestic and international music charts, and fans are hoping they receive abundant applause at the music festival.

The 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival will take place at 4 pm ET.