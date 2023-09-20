"Hope he performs dreamers": Fans go gaga as Jungkook's six songs added to Global Citizen Festival's Spotify list

On September 20, six songs by BTS' Jungkook, including Seven, Left and Right, Still With You, Dreamers, My You, and Stay Alive, were added to the Spotify playlist of the Global Citizen Festival. This addition has heightened fans' expectations, as he is set to perform at the event soon.

The Global Citizen Festival, organized by the international organization Global Citizen, is dedicated to addressing issues like poverty, urging government leaders, and inspiring individuals to take action, including combating climate change and promoting worldwide education equity. The organization aims to convey their message through events like this.

Upon noticing that the Global Citizen Festival had included songs from their lineup on their Spotify playlist, fans eagerly took to social media to express their excitement.

Expand Tweet

"We can’t wait": Fans are proud that all solo songs of Jungkook are included in the Spotify list

Expand Tweet

In the Spotify and Apple Music playlists curated by the Global Citizen Festival, Jungkook's solo songs are featured. This has led fans to believe that the festival takes great pride in having him as part of the lineup, and they can't help but express their excitement. The festival has updated the Spotify playlist with the following caption:

"Some of our favorite songs from our performers! Not the official setlist."

Additionally, the platform has also added Seven, Left and Right, and Dreamers to the official Global Citizen Festival Apple Music playlist.

Since the Spotify playlist isn't the official setlist for the upcoming concert, fans are speculating about whether Jungkook will perform Dreamers at the event, and they anticipate it would be a moment of immense pride for them.

Others are simply thrilled that the Global Citizen Festival is showing such enthusiasm for the "golden maknae" by including his solo songs in the playlist.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the description for the Apple Music playlist, the platform has written a message that leads fans to speculate that Jungkook will perform the songs mentioned in the aforementioned list.

"Music from artists performing at the international one-day live event."

Moreover, as the Global Citizen Festival has included Dreamers, Seven, and Left and Right on their Apple Music playlist, fans are highly speculating that he will undoubtedly perform these songs, and they can't wait for this historic moment.

Needless to say, fans are incredibly excited about Jungkook's upcoming performances on the prestigious stage and can't wait to see what the "golden maknae" has prepared for them.

Expand Tweet

Admission to the Global Citizen Festival is complimentary and open to everyone. People can secure their free tickets by downloading the Global Citizen application, exploring their website, and taking various actions, such as signing petitions to combat poverty and promote equality, urging global leaders to take action, and engaging in other available activities on the platform.

Regarding past performances at the Global Citizen Festival, BTS stands out as the only other group to have graced the stage. In 2021, BTS delivered an electrifying performance in Seoul as part of Global Citizen Live.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are set to headline the same event on the same day as Jungkook.

Jungkook is scheduled to perform at the Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2023.

.