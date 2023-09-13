"THIS FEELS UNREAL": Fans go wild as Stray Kids wins Best K-pop award at 2023 VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards were held on September 13, 2023, and the ceremony left the K-pop community over the moon. Fans were over the moon when Stray Kids bagged the award for Best K-pop for their track S-Class at one of the biggest stages in the world.

The announcement of the award was one of the highlights of the event as it was done in a hilarious and confusing way. However, this did not stop fans from celebrating the group's win. Their latest album 5-Star contributed to their victory and Stray Kids even performed one of this album's songs S-Class at the award ceremony.

"They absolutely deserved this" - Fans react as Stray Kids bags Best K-pop award at VMAs

Stray Kids released their latest full-length album 5-Star on June 2, 2023. This album comprises 12 songs and it took the world by storm. After winning multiple domestic awards in Korea, this album reached new heights in the international music industry after it was nominated for the 2023 VMAs.

The group made their debut on the award show on September 12, 2023, and won heaps of praise when they bagged the award for Best K-pop of the Year for S-Class.

However, a hilarious incident grabbed the attention of attendees and viewers alike. Before Stray Kids was announced as the winner in the category, their song S-Class began playing, leaving them confused. The group's leader Bang Chan asked the dignitaries on the stage, "Us, us?"

Finally, after getting an official confirmation, the group took the stage and celebrated their win with a heartfelt acceptance speech. The leader accepted the award and said:

"Hello we’re Stray Kids! First of all we’d like to thank the VMAs for inviting us. We have been making music ever since the start of our career but to receive this award really means a lot to us."

Bang Chan then turned the mic to Felix, asking him if he would like to say something about the win. Felix then took over and thanked the group's agency as he continued:

"We want to thank our fans, our STAYs for being so supportive and we have so much to show you guys so please look forward to the future. Thank you guys. Thank you everyone!"

The group's fans were over the moon and took to social media to express their pride as they celebrated the group's latest achievement.

S-Class by Stray Kids also became the only self-produced song to win at the 2023 VMAs. The group was also the only JYP Entertainment act to win an award at the event.

With a mini-production unit within the group itself in the form of 3RACHA, the group has been able to treat fans to several hits. Fans are now excited to see what the future holds for the beloved group.