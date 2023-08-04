"8 IS FATE SO PROUD": STAYS celebrate as 5-Star by Stray Kids becomes their first album to chart for 8 weeks on Billboard 200

The internationally acclaimed K-pop group, Stray Kids, has ignited a fresh wave of enthusiasm among their dedicated followers after their latest album, 5-Star, retained its position on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart for the eighth consecutive week.

Announced on August 3, this accomplishment stands as evidence of the group's growing worldwide influence. It's a significant milestone, as they surpassed their previous record with their latest album.

Fans proud as Stray Kids break their own Billboard record with their newest album 5-Star

On August 3, 2023, it was released that for the week culminating on August 5, Stray Kids' album 5-Star has maintained a steadfast position at No. 33 on the Billboard 200. This landmark accomplishment marks their inaugural album to sustain a presence on the Billboard 200 for a remarkable eight-week stretch.

Which songs pique your interest? It's finally here—what you've been waiting for. This is a track list of the songs from Stray Kids's new album, "★★★★★ (5-STAR)".Which songs pique your interest? pic.twitter.com/yMZE4uEYPt

On June 2, 2023, the energetic album was introduced to the world, and eight weeks later, it continues to resonate on the Billboard charts, surpassing the group's own prior achievements.

But this record has not been confined to the Unites States alone. Beyond the country, 5-Star has extended its impact to the Billboard Japan Download Albums chart as well, where it has maintained a compelling presence for weeks. This accolade establishes the album as the longest-charting K-pop boy group album of 2023, accentuating Stray Kids' global influence.

Proud Stay fans reacted to this delightful news as the group continues to break records:

The way this is why I'm a JYPE stan. This is what they do.



Proud of you, SKZ! Let's just keep doing our own thing. 🫶🏼 "By being out of fashion and in their own realm, they place themselves as the only contenders in their own galaxy of endless parties and five-star atmosphere"The way this is why I'm a JYPE stan. This is what they do.Proud of you, SKZ! Let's just keep doing our own thing. 🫶🏼 twitter.com/thejypnews/sta…

Hitomi2oo7~away @hitomi2oo7 The things they achieved with this new album 🥹 And RR didn't sabotage them this time around so their longevity could finally be shown 🥹 So proud of you #StrayKids 🫶 You did great❣️ twitter.com/billboardskz/s…

It is pertinent to note that with this achievement, 5-Star now boasts the distinction of being the longest-charting album by any 4th Generation K-Pop male artist. This exemplifies Stray Kids' growing prominence on the international music scene.

The momentum surrounding the group's musical productions and live performances remains as exciting as ever.

Evidently, over 2.5 million individuals displayed interest in acquiring tickets for Stray Kids' 5-Star Dome Tour in Japan, a whopping demand that resulted in tickets being entirely sold out within a mere five-minute window during general sales.

8 weeks,

7, MANIAC

5, Thunderous

4, CASE 143

3, Back Door

1, WOLFGANG

1, Christmas EveL

1, VENOM

1, TOPLINE



*Still charting, #179 this week

"특 (S-Class)" by @Stray_Kids is now their longest-charting song on Billboard Global Excl. US with 8 weeks at various positions. #StrayKids #스트레이키즈

Beyond its commercial impact, 5-Star is a sonic voyage that appeals to fans all around the world. The album is a landmark in Stray Kids' record since it perfectly encapsulates their musical expertise, from their contagious melodies to their appealing hooks.

Containing powerful songs like S-Class, TOPLINE, Super Bowl, GET LIT, and more, the album is confirmed to fill anyone with energy thanks to its infectious rhythm.

As supporters celebrate this influential achievement, Stray Kids' trajectory continues to evolve.

Another good news for fans of the group is that an upcoming mini-album, Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl -Japanese ver., is scheduled for release on September 6, and this time, the group is all set to collaborate with a renowned Japanese artist, Risa Oribe, popularly known as LiSa. As excitement grows, the enthusiasm for Stray Kids' creative brilliance remains strong and lively.