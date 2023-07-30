“The perfect addition”: STAYs express excitement as Stray Kids releases photo teasers for the group's first Japanese EP, Social Path

STAYs, the fandom name of K-pop boy group Stray Kids, have been excited for the last couple of days after the boy band's second Japanese EP album, Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl -Japanese ver., was announced. To add to this elation were the concept photos of the EP, which were unveiled on July 30, 2023.

As the group is collaborating with popular Japanese singer Risa Oribe, professionally known as Lisa, for this song, the photos were much awaited to learn about the theme. So, when the photos dropped, fans were surprised by the unique rugby concept, but they loved the pictures and took to social media platforms to comment on the same with much cheer and joy.

Jolene @iturrafojtikj #StrayKids #LISARocks @viraltakes Stray Kids have outdone themselves with this one! Their first Japanese EP is more than a treat for fans, and Super Bowl Japanese ver. is the perfect addition! #SocialPath

Social Path is scheduled to release on September 6, 2023.

STAYs swoon over newly released photos for Stray Kids' new album

Stray Kids' much-awaited first Japanese EP will be a double-titled release, featuring Social Path (feat. LiSA) and Super Bowl - Japanese ver. It will include two versions of the song Social Path and a Japanese version of the group’s previously released song Super Bowl, which is a part of their latest album 5-Star.

With an unique title, Stray Kids' Social Path carries the meaning of "paving the way," so it can be presumed that the song may be a song of encouragement or celebrating one's achievements. This original Japanese track features a rock sound and powerful vocals, which is written by 3RACHA (consisting of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han). As the talented unit within the group itself, 3RACHA's involvement will add a special touch to the song.

Despite the song's suggestive title, the concept photos displayed a surprising and unexpected theme: rugby players. Each member is seen donning maroon-colored jerseys paired with sleeveless beige ribbed uppers and matching cargo trousers.

The concept also incorporates a unique and playful touch, where every member is seen holding a kitchen utensil like a whip, ladle, or pan, etc. Additionally, full close-up photos showcased each member in completely different outfits and looks, adding further excitement and curiosity for fans.

Upon seeing the pictures, fans couldn't hold back their excitement. Many STAYs on Twitter wrote how the pictures are "stunning" and how they couldn't believe Stray Kids were collaborating with Lisa. At the same time, many Felix or Lee Know fans went gaga over him, sharing appreciative compliments through their tweets.

noha + felix ☆ mentally horse stable @nohainhiding twitter.com/stray_kids_jp/… guys guys guys guys i cant no pls LISA AND SKZ??? ONE OF MY FAV JPOP ARTISTS?? I MANIFESTED THIS I WOOOOOON!!! AND GOD FELIX LOOKS

tabby @bemine2xfaster ‍ 🥴 twitter.com/stray_kids_jp/… being driven insane just by the fact that these photos exist

Talking about the song, Lisa explained that:

"This song is about strong belief and determination. I am very happy to be able to share my thoughts and been able to sing with them. I sang this song with the feeling of fighting side by side with them as they continue to spread their wings soaring out into the world. Stray Kids, thank you for including me on this important song, and congratulations on the release of your JAPAN 1st EP!" (via Twitter)

Adding to this, leader of the group Bang Chan mentioned that:

"This time, we were able to collaborate with LiSA! I am truly honored to be able to collaborate with LiSA, an artist we all admire and respect! This song is very special to me, and now it has become even more special. The lyrics are based on my own experience, but I wrote them thinking that not only I, but many others may have the same experience."

He further added that he has endured many things himself and that he is sure that there are people out there who are still enduring their hardships somewhere. As such, this song will be a consolation for all of them who are suffering.

Fans are now excited to see how these concept photos turn into a real video and real music.