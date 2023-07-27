"MY ANIME AND KPOP SIDE ARE COLLIDING": Fans express joy as Stray Kids announces collaboration with Japanese artist LiSa for their new EP Social Path

The worlds of K-pop and J-pop have collided unexpectedly as Stray Kids, the popular South Korean group, joined forces with J-pop's LiSA, the renowned Japanese singer and songwriter. The two artists are all set to collaborate on the group's upcoming Japanese EP album, particularly on the song titled Social Path.

This news was announced by Stray Kids' official social media channels on July 27, 2023. The announcement of this collaboration sent shockwaves of excitement through both fanbases, and expectations flew higher for the release of the joint project.

Stray Kids X LiSa join hands for the group's newest Japanese EP, fans delighted to see the icons collab

Stray Kids' dedicated fanbase rejoiced when the group revealed their plans for their second Japanese album titled Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl -Japanese ver. Needless to say, the most crucial aspect of this album is their collaboration with the Japanese artist, LiSa, who is known for singing the theme song of one of the most popular animes, Demon Slayer.

The EP, slated for release on September 6, 2023, marks the return of Stray Kids to the Japanese music scene after their triumphant first full Japanese album, The Sound, which was released approximately seven months ago. This new EP is assumed to be a groundbreaking project, bridging the gap between two music cultures.

Photos for this particular EP were also released recently, and they dropped the jaws of many around the world. Fans couldn't contain their happiness for this legendary collaboration, and some of their reactions can be seen below:

ica ∞ 8⃣ @icaskz

STRAY KIDS EVERYWHERE ALL AROUND THE WORLD

Kings of manifestation 🫡 I mean.. the tag line speaks enough..STRAY KIDS EVERYWHERE ALL AROUND THE WORLDKings of manifestation 🫡 twitter.com/skzview/status…

tats_Cream Soda @gnfrnmtty BEST OF THE BESTTTTTTTTTTTTT. i have been a fan of LiSA ever since!!!!!! &&&& now my 2 faves will be having a collab 🥹🥹🥹 twitter.com/billboardskz/s…

RexLapiz⁵ @lmhh2025 I really hope this EP is the opening of some anime because… is LiSA twitter.com/billboardskz/s…

LiSA's legacy in the Japanese music industry is nothing short of extraordinary. Her expertise as a vocalist and performer has earned her considerable popularity, and her work spans across various genres. Above all, her opening theme song Gurenge for the anime sensation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba catapulted her into the limelight.

Fans believe that the collaboration of Stray Kids and LiSA in this joint venture is a harmonious celebration of both K-pop and J-pop cultures. The K-pop group's unique talent and abilities in producing and performing, combined with LiSA's voice and emotive delivery, promises to deliver a noteworthy musical experience, according to fans of both the icons.

More about Stray Kids' upcoming EP

The EP brags two lead singles, Social Path, and the Japanese version of the group's celebrated track, Super Bowl. The original Japanese title track Social Path (feat. LiSA) promises to deliver an electrifying rock sound, with 3RACHA once again coming in to the scene as producers.

The Japanese version of Super Bowl draws from the success of the original song featured in Stray Kids' third full album, 5-Star. Now, reimagined with LiSA's unique flair, the track promises a fresh take on an already beloved and energetic musical piece.

ellie ✦ @hyunehans



youtu.be/MpYy6wwqxoo pic.twitter.com/s7m3a9Kqwu since Stray Kids x LiSA is happening, here's a video of LiSA singing Gurenge, the OST for Demon Slayer in The First Take. can't wait to see how her powerful vocals mix with skz's!

Beyond these leading tracks, the EP includes a diverse line-up of five songs, among them being two different versions of Social Path and two versions of a new song called Butterflies. Fans can look forward to experiencing the song's rich nuances, both in its original form and an instrumental variation.

As the release date of the EP inches closer, the excitement and anticipation for the S-Class singers and LiSA's collaboration continue to grow. Stray Kids' signature blend of powerful vocals, combined with LiSA's experience and talent, has heightened the wait for an impressive musical experience. Fans eagerly await the different music, heartwarming lyrics, and powerful performances that this talented duo promise to present in this upcoming album.