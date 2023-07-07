“A beautiful declaration of love”: STAYs rejoice as Stray Kids unveil aesthetic lyrical MV for English track Youtiful

On July 6, 2023, JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel premiered the music video for Youtiful by Stray Kids. With the song being included in Stray Kids' latest album, 5-Star, fans had been eagerly anticipating the official release of its music video ever since the teaser was unveiled about a month ago.

Youtiful is an emotional and soothing track that has captivated fans with its representation of the aesthetic concept of space through a dreamy animated lyrical video. Since its release, numerous fans have been deeply moved by the song and have expressed their gratitude towards Stray Kids for creating such a beautiful piece of music.

"Kudos to the artists/designers behind this" - Fans express appreciation for Stray Kids and the creators of their latest music video

Upon its release, Youtiful (A combination of the words "you" and "beautiful") immediately struck a chord with the octet's fans worldwide, resonating deeply within their hearts. The music video's aesthetic visuals, which showcased astronomical scenes and featured charming illustrations of all eight members of Stray Kids, beautifully complement the uplifting lyrics of the song.

A delightful detail within the music video is the representation of the eight planets in the solar system, symbolizing each member of Stray Kids. This thoughtful inclusion further enhances the connection between the song and the visuals, creating a harmonious experience for the viewers.

The lyrics of this song, which were created by the group's leader Bang Chan, convey a message of self-acceptance, love, and empowerment. They seem to be addressing someone who's struggling with self-doubt and insecurities. Furthermore, it's emphasized that this person is perfect just the way they are and should never question their worth.

The lyrics acknowledge that the person is going through internal struggles and may be unsure if they're ready to reveal their true self to others. The band members seem to understand this feeling and even relate to it, having experienced their own moments of darkness and emptiness. However, they assure the listener that these negative thoughts aren't true. In fact, the lyrics state that they can see the listener's potential and reminds them that they have the support of the stars and the universe.

Here are a few reactions to the latest music video from the octet's emotional fanbase:

방찬편 🐺🌙☆⁵ @dimpleechan thank you so much bang chan for this beautiful song, thank you so much skz for making this more beautiful. you all are youtiful 🥺🤍 thank you so much bang chan for this beautiful song, thank you so much skz for making this more beautiful. you all are youtiful 🥺🤍 https://t.co/TViFMHKNHO

✩ 짜지 #Youtiful @chaninfiore thank you bang chan for writing such a beautiful song and share it with us i’m in tears ..



you and skz are YOUTIFUL !! thank you bang chan for writing such a beautiful song and share it with us i’m in tears .. you and skz are YOUTIFUL !! https://t.co/609CArNwW4

Tash ★★★★★ @lovestay_tash chan i can’t thank you enough for making this special song for us, i hope you and skz know every single lyrics every words you wrote are exactly what we want to say to you guys as well :( thank you for youtiful my skz <3 chan i can’t thank you enough for making this special song for us, i hope you and skz know every single lyrics every words you wrote are exactly what we want to say to you guys as well :( thank you for youtiful my skz <3 https://t.co/3ZvDfgeJto

🍀 Ro ♡ 승황 🍀 @skzsamsky00 Since yesterday I felt so sad and today skz release a full version mv of youtiful. That's why I love skz. Since yesterday I felt so sad and today skz release a full version mv of youtiful. That's why I love skz. ♥

Connected to StrayKids ★⁵ @Maaaxident143 8 planets in youtiful mv. 8 is fate. Brb I'm just gonna go cry in a corner.

Who's joining!!?? 8 planets in youtiful mv. 8 is fate. Brb I'm just gonna go cry in a corner.Who's joining!!?? https://t.co/AlqF2tzsWI

The lyrics highlight their admiration for the listener, describing them as a miracle and Youtiful. They urge the listener to never believe that they aren't enough, as they're certain that the listener is truly fine and unique. They emphasize that the listener is a special individual who's deserving of love, acceptance, and recognition.

In general, the emotional lyrics encourage self-love, self-belief, and embracing one's true self. They remind the listener of their inherent worth and encourage them to celebrate their individuality and embrace their own beauty.

Stray Kids' latest achievements

Stray Kids have been receiving plenty of fame and appreciation from around the world for their new album, 5-Star, which was officially released on June 2, 2023. The album features standout tracks like TOPLINE, S-Class, Super Bowl, and DLC, which have been dominating the charts globally.

Out of all these tracks, the music video for S-Class achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 73 million views on YouTube. This accomplishment further highlights the band's popularity and their ability to captivate a wide audience with their visuals, meaningful lyrics, and dynamic performances.

In addition to their music video success, Stray Kids has made a significant impact on the global K-pop chart as well. Currently, they have an impressive 12 songs listed in the top 100 for this year (listed by the rank on chart):

8 S-CLASS

37 TOPLINE (Feat. Tiger JK)

45 Hall of Fame

46 Super Bowl

50 ITEM

62 DLC

68 GET LIT

72 CASE 143

74 Collision

78 MANIAC

81 FNF

83 Youtiful

