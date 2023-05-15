On May 14, 2023, Stray Kids released the preview of GET LIT, the third track on their upcoming album, 5-STAR. The 54-second video, started off with the members appearing in classy attires. Midway through the teaser, fans were treated to the preview of GET LIT, featuring all eight members of the group rapping effortlessly.

As soon as fans heard the song's teaser, they were convinced that this going to be quite an iconic track sitting on Stray Kids' album.

With the song and the album's official release set for June 2, 12 am EST, fans are now flooding social media with posts about how they can't wait for the new album and the track.

ale★⁵ @sweetestdua OMFG THEY DID IT AGAIN, IT’S ABOUT TO GET LIT LET’S GOO OMFG THEY DID IT AGAIN, IT’S ABOUT TO GET LIT LET’S GOO🔥 https://t.co/jN4aRdUIyw

Fans can't stop talking about Stray Kids' upcoming track, GET LIT, from their album 5-STAR

Upon viewing the teaser for Stray Kids' GET LIT, fans couldn't help but swoon over how good the idols looked in the preview. As they dug up more information about the song, they learned that group member HAN (Han Ji-sung) was both the producer and composer of the song.

Many were quite impressed by the styling used in the preview of GET LIT. While Stray Kids have held the reputation for playing around with clothes, styles, concepts, and themes, fans could feel the extra leap in their experimenting take with this comeback.

Given that they haven't witnessed such concepts and styles from the eight-member boy group before, the new song and the album preview has only heightened anticipation among STAYs (the fandom name for Stray Kids).

퀔냥냥★★★★★ @smolsungies THEEEE PRODUCER SONGWRITER AND COMPOSER OF 죽어보자 (GET LIT) EVERYONE THEEEE PRODUCER SONGWRITER AND COMPOSER OF 죽어보자 (GET LIT) EVERYONE https://t.co/l5XF6RMC0z

댕꾸 ◡̈ @SEUNGM1NE the verses in Get Lit is indeed soo lit the verses in Get Lit is indeed soo lit🔥 https://t.co/KFPGQ94rHm

비니 @spearhyunnie MY SKZ YOU ARE SO COOL GET LITMY SKZ YOU ARE SO COOL GET LIT 🔥🔥 MY SKZ YOU ARE SO COOL https://t.co/xQDgpgCzXW

✰ tyne. @MlNHORIZON WE'RE GETTING LONG WAVY HAIRED LEE KNOW FOR GET LIT LET'S GOOO WE'RE GETTING LONG WAVY HAIRED LEE KNOW FOR GET LIT LET'S GOOO https://t.co/1zIbb0yQYc

ㅂㅊ @captainCB97s THE KICK?-!-?// GET LIT BANG CHAN THE KICK?-!-?// GET LIT BANG CHAN https://t.co/L50QL0j89Y

alba🔮리노 @linoscookie IVE NEVER SEEN ANYONE SO ETHEREAL IN MY LIFE WTF GET LIT LEE KNOW IS THE END OF ME. IVE NEVER SEEN ANYONE SO ETHEREAL IN MY LIFE WTF GET LIT LEE KNOW IS THE END OF ME. https://t.co/jTewwABgSH

daily innie ๋࣭ ⭑ @jeonginniefeed jeongin singing in get lit already has me more than emotional, hes too good



jeongin singing in get lit already has me more than emotional, hes too goodhttps://t.co/bHMAGRhluQ

All about Stray Kids' upcoming June comeback, 5-STAR: Release date, tracks revealed, and more

Standing as the third full-length Korean-language studio album of the group, 5-STAR is expected to release on June 2, 2023, at 12 AM EST. As per the descriptions of the group, this comeback is expected to be quirky and unique with references to external films, usage of experimental music style and concepts, and more.

Given that Stray Kids have stood as a self-producing group ever since their debut, their upcoming album also stands true to the title that they bear. Produced and written by 3RACHA, which consists of Bang Chan, HAN, and Changbin, the album is yet another testament to their skills.

Additionally, the album also featured other producers like Felix, Tiger K, Chae Kang-hae, Versachoi, RESTART, and more.

Given that there is less than a month left before the official release of the album, 5-STAR, there have been four tracks whose concepts have been hinted to to the fans. The first refers to the title track of the album, which is synonymous with the album's title, 5-STAR. The next three songs are B-side tracks, DLU, FNF, and GET LIT.

Additionally, as per the tracklist, the other songs are:

Hall of Fame

S-Class

ITEM

Super Bowl

TOPLINE (feat. Tiger JK)

COLLISON

Youtiful

THE SOUND (Korean Ver.)

TIME OUT (Mixtape: Time Out)

With quite a diverse list of concepts revealed in the four tracks' teaser, fans have been overflowing with excitement as they eagerly look forward to the release of the album and its intriguing tracks.

