On May 14, 2023, Stray Kids released the preview of GET LIT, the third track on their upcoming album, 5-STAR. The 54-second video, started off with the members appearing in classy attires. Midway through the teaser, fans were treated to the preview of GET LIT, featuring all eight members of the group rapping effortlessly.
As soon as fans heard the song's teaser, they were convinced that this going to be quite an iconic track sitting on Stray Kids' album.
With the song and the album's official release set for June 2, 12 am EST, fans are now flooding social media with posts about how they can't wait for the new album and the track.
Fans can't stop talking about Stray Kids' upcoming track, GET LIT, from their album 5-STAR
Upon viewing the teaser for Stray Kids' GET LIT, fans couldn't help but swoon over how good the idols looked in the preview. As they dug up more information about the song, they learned that group member HAN (Han Ji-sung) was both the producer and composer of the song.
Many were quite impressed by the styling used in the preview of GET LIT. While Stray Kids have held the reputation for playing around with clothes, styles, concepts, and themes, fans could feel the extra leap in their experimenting take with this comeback.
Given that they haven't witnessed such concepts and styles from the eight-member boy group before, the new song and the album preview has only heightened anticipation among STAYs (the fandom name for Stray Kids).
All about Stray Kids' upcoming June comeback, 5-STAR: Release date, tracks revealed, and more
Standing as the third full-length Korean-language studio album of the group, 5-STAR is expected to release on June 2, 2023, at 12 AM EST. As per the descriptions of the group, this comeback is expected to be quirky and unique with references to external films, usage of experimental music style and concepts, and more.
Given that Stray Kids have stood as a self-producing group ever since their debut, their upcoming album also stands true to the title that they bear. Produced and written by 3RACHA, which consists of Bang Chan, HAN, and Changbin, the album is yet another testament to their skills.
Additionally, the album also featured other producers like Felix, Tiger K, Chae Kang-hae, Versachoi, RESTART, and more.
Given that there is less than a month left before the official release of the album, 5-STAR, there have been four tracks whose concepts have been hinted to to the fans. The first refers to the title track of the album, which is synonymous with the album's title, 5-STAR. The next three songs are B-side tracks, DLU, FNF, and GET LIT.
Additionally, as per the tracklist, the other songs are:
Hall of Fame
S-Class
ITEM
Super Bowl
TOPLINE (feat. Tiger JK)
COLLISON
Youtiful
THE SOUND (Korean Ver.)
TIME OUT (Mixtape: Time Out)
With quite a diverse list of concepts revealed in the four tracks' teaser, fans have been overflowing with excitement as they eagerly look forward to the release of the album and its intriguing tracks.