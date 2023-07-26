"Love being spoiled by SKZ!!!": STAYs on top of the world as Stray Kids roll out 2023 STAYweeK timetable

Stray Kids has officially dropped its timetable for the most-awaited event of the year for its fans, the 2023 STAYweeK, toasting the group's fandom STAYs' fifth birth anniversary. In the schedule rolled out on July 26, 2023, at midnight KST a whole week full of events has been chalked out for STAYs (Stray Kids fans) to celebrate with their faves.

This week-long program is in appreciation of STAYs who have been with the boys since their debut and through thick and thin. The week starting from July 26 will end on August 1 KST when the octet itself will release a brand new summer song in line with its YouTube content series, SKZ-RECORD.

Needless to say, STAYs around the world are bouncing off the walls as one fan mentions how they "Love being spoiled by SKZ!!!"

The time to make STAYs feel special has arrived and Stray Kids is in full preparation

Annually, during STAYweeK, the boys paint the STAY-town red, with a lot of fun content and gifts along the week, ending with a birthday bash for their beloved fandom.

So, naturally, STAYs can look out for a week full of content from their idols, and in the meantime, they are anticipating the summer song which will keep the promise made in the Step Out 2023 video showcasing a long list of Stray Kids content for the 2023 New Year plan. On top of that, a live performance of the song will be unveiled on SKZ-PLAYER.

The MANIAC boys have a packed schedule for 2023 with shows dotting their roster, but for now, STAYs get to spend their week with their idols. Some fans who are new to the group are also hyped up for their first STAYweeK while yet others are poking fun at how the name of the song in the timetable has been scribbled over in such a way that it's still very much visible.

More on the Thunderous singers

Meanwhile, Stray Kids' latest album 5-STAR dropped on June 2, 2023, and took the world by storm by debuting at number one on Billboard 200 and recently entered its seventh week of staying on the list. According to Billboard charts, 5-STAR is currently one of this week's top-selling albums.

The fourth-generation K-pop sensations are currently looking at a long list of events ahead including their 5-STAR Dome Tour in four Japanese cities - Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, and Tokyo, which will happen on dates scattered from August to October and local concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome which will take place on September 30 and October 1.

Additionally, the octet will also take the stage in New York's 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 23.