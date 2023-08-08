"SHAKING THE INDUSTRY!": Fans praise Stray Kids as S-Class becomes their tenth MV to surpass 100 million views on YouTube

The young K-pop group, Stray Kids achieved yet another significant milestone on YouTube by surpassing 100 million views on their song S-Class. The accomplishment came to light on August 8, 2023, merely two months after the release of the track. Notably, this was the group's tenth song to surpass 100 million views. It is also the only song from their latest album 5-Star to achieve this milestone.

This feat also made Stray Kids the only group after their seniors BIGBANG, EXO, and BTS to have at least 10 music videos to surpass the 100 million views mark. This achievement also made the group honor the only fourth-generation K-pop group to bag such a feat.

The song, a compelling part of their latest album 5-Star, captured the hearts of fans around the world and contributed to the group's impactful presence in the K-pop industry.

"Congrats to my favorite 8 gentlemen" - Fans react as Stray Kids' S-Class music video garners 100 million views on YouTube

Originally released on June 2, 2023, at 1 pm KST, S-Class was not only featured on the album but was also accompanied by an attractive music video. Serving as the album's title track, it gathered a sensational amount of attention, and within just two months and five days, it surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

This milestone left fans across the globe overjoyed. Accompanied by an impressive 2.6 million likes on the video-sharing platform, the song's popularity is undeniable. The song became the group's tenth music video to reach this milestone after their songs including God's Menu, MIROH, Back Door, My Pace, Thunderous, MANIAC, Hellevator, Christmas Evel, and Case 143.

The S-Class music video portrays the Stray Kids members as part of an elevated class of society. The clip left fans intrigued and they took to social media to express their joy when the video surpassed the 100 million mark.

@Stray_Kids Congratulations Stays and Skz !! Sclass MV finally reached 100M on youtube. You did a good job !!First 4th generation kpop group to have 10MV who reached 100M !! 🥳S-CLASS LUXURIOUS 100M VIEWS #S_Class _100MOnYoutube #S_Class @Stray_Kids pic.twitter.com/pf0hstMb3Y

The much-loved music video sees the Stray Kids members adorned in stylish and dapper attire, as they ace their dynamic choreography. Sporting ripped blue jeans, white shirts, black blazers, and matching ties, complemented with polished black boots, each member looked both sophisticated and vibrant in the video.

The song's lyrics portray a strong sense of pride and determination, and the theme of the track is set against the backdrop of Seoul, the center of K-pop. The song's verses emphasize that despite the city's changing nature, the group remains resilient amidst the hustle and bustle, ready to overcome obstacles and shine.

The entire album 5-Star, consisting of a dynamic line-up of 12 songs, is a powerful testament to the group's standing in the industry.