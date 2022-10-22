Stray Kids 6th win for CASE 143: Maknae line piggybacks hyung line in encore performance

Eight-member boy group Stray Kids earned their sixth trophy for comeback release of CASE 143 from their album MAXIDENT on the October 21 Music Bank broadcast.

The CASE 143 singers commemorated the win with an unforgettable encore performance. Each "hyung" (elder brother) had a designated "maknae" (younger brother). The hyung-line members, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin gave piggyback rides to their maknaes, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N while simultaneously performing the winning song.

STAY fans were naturally all heart-eyed, as were the hyungs. Some members seemed to struggle, while others effortlessly carried their members and sang CASE 143, much to fans’ delight.

Stray Kids and fans celebrate sixth win for CASE 143: Piggyback rides, 2MIN trend, and more

On Friday, October 21, Stray Kids took home another win for their unique love song CASE 143 at Music Bank. The group went against senior group MAMAMOO’s ILLELLA. The MANIAC group won by a huge margin of over 1,200 points. CASE 143 received 8,113 points over ILLELLA’s 6,908, making the former a clear yet surprising winner.

The music show ends with the winners’ encore performance. As groups often try creative ways to make the performance fun, Stray Kids took things up a notch by giving piggyback rides to the maknae line, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Hyungs Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin chose one maknae each.

Fans were delighted to see their favorite idols win and be their fun and chaotic selves on stage.

댕꾸 ◡̈ @SEUNGM1NE lee know danced while carrying seungmin while seungmin was just lee know danced while carrying seungmin while seungmin was just😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/jZ0MNokJ6P

Fans loved not just the antics, but the pairs that were created too. Leader and oldest member Bang Chan chose the youngest, I.N. Felix and Hyunjin were paired together, while 3RACHA’s HAN and Changbin chose each other. Seungmin and Lee Know, fondly called ‘2MIN,’ showed off their chemistry too. In fact, soon enough, ‘MY 2MIN’ began trending on Twitter.

Winning a sixth music show was unexpected for both fans and the MANIAC group. Hyunjin looked visibly surprised when the group’s name was called, while Changbin looked excited.

비니 @spearhyunnie HYUNG LINE GIVING PIGGYBACK TO DONGSAENG LINE SO CUTE HYUNG LINE GIVING PIGGYBACK TO DONGSAENG LINE SO CUTE https://t.co/YVqQgzwsRX

hourly binsung 💓 @hourlybinsung pls the way jisung was just flapping and bouncing around in the beginning and then just trying to hold on by the end they’re so cute pls the way jisung was just flapping and bouncing around in the beginning and then just trying to hold on by the end they’re so cute 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Q4UL4zi4jt

Ash¹⁴³ @Hanielino @Stray_Kids CONGRATS ON YOUR 6TH WIN MY SKZ! 3RD DOUBLE CROWN THIS WEEK ! CONGRATS ON YOUR 6TH WIN MY SKZ! 3RD DOUBLE CROWN THIS WEEK ! 😭 @Stray_Kids https://t.co/KdCyOo9wYc

빈 ✧ @binseolovely if skz are this happy during their encores, i’ll always do my best to make them win. congrats on case 143 6th win and 3rd double crown for this comeback!! #Case143_6thWin if skz are this happy during their encores, i’ll always do my best to make them win. congrats on case 143 6th win and 3rd double crown for this comeback!! #Case143_6thWin https://t.co/oJXK5tVN6r

The group's fandom, STAY, tried their best to earn them as many wins as they could. The group's previous two comebacks, MANIAC and Christmas EveL (without promotions), bagged only two and one wins respectively. CASE 143 ties with Thunderous’ six wins, which is now the highest number of music show trophies the group has won since their debut.

With their most recent win, Stray Kids now have 19 music show trophies in total since their debut in 2018.

Stayspedia 💗 @stayspedia_id



Miroh

Levanter

Back Door

Thunderous

Christmas Evel

Maniac

CASE 143



Total: 19

@Stray_Kids #StrayKids #스트레이키즈 🦊 Stray Kids menjadi boy group gen4 dengan win terbanyak di music showMirohLevanterBack DoorThunderousChristmas EvelManiacCASE 143Total: 19 Stray Kids menjadi boy group gen4 dengan win terbanyak di music showMiroh 🏆Levanter 🏆Back Door 🏆🏆Thunderous 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Christmas Evel 🏆Maniac 🏆🏆CASE 143 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Total: 19🏆@Stray_Kids #StrayKids #스트레이키즈 🦊

MAXIDENT seems to be Stray Kids' most successful album yet, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This also adds to their previous achievement concerning their mini-album ODDINARY, which also debuted in the first position on the same chart in March.

With two impressive feats under their belt, Stray Kids are now the only artist in the world to directly debut two albums at the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

