"JYPE PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS" trends after Stray Kids' Bang Chan reveals that his weekly live Chan's room has officially ended at a recent fan meet

JYP Entertainment found itself under the fandom's when furious Stray Kids' fans, or STAYs as they are called, vented their anger over the alleged and unexpected closure of Bang Chan's weekly live show, Chan's Room. This decision was personally regarded by the artist himself at a recent fan meet, saying it was the company's call.

This incident reflects a broader pattern of discontent with JYP's treatment of artists and their apparent disregard for their safety, particularly concerning their most popular boy group, Stray Kids.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the recent string of problems faced by the group points to a growing sense of neglect from their management, raising concerns among fans and igniting a series of incidents that have frustrated the fandom.

JYP Entertainment under fire once again after their mistreatment of the Stray Kids group, especially after member Bang Chan's statement

The turmoil began to brew in June 2023 when some individuals purportedly shared images of weapons on Twitter, openly threatening to harm Stray Kids. Apprehensive fans then took to social media to express their concerns, hoping to compel JYP Entertainment to take action to protect the group. However, their pleas seemingly fell on deaf ears as the issue went unaddressed.

Further adding to the distress, a disconcerting incident took place on July 18. During an offline fan meet in China, members Bang Chan and Felix were intentionally targeted with laser lights - an act previously predicted by anti-fans on Twitter. This same anti-fan had even mentioned the possibility of causing permanent harm by blinding the members using lasers. Despite these glaring threats, JYP Entertainment remained silent and inactive, which deepened fans' sense of frustration.

Expand Tweet

Recently, another contentious matter emerged that triggered an outpouring of emotions from fans. The absence of member Bang Chan's weekly live broadcast, Chan's Room, for three months stirred confusion and concern within the fandom. Chan's Room is a personal live broadcast by Bang Chan where he engaged with viewers, shared his thoughts, and played requested songs live. Initially hosted on the V LIVE app, the tradition migrated to YouTube after its discontinuation.

Since its inaugural episode on January 2, 2019, the broadcast had become a beloved channel for Bang Chan to connect with fans on a more intimate level. Moreover, his calm and endearing demeanor made many fans consider the show as their "safe space," but the sudden halt of the broadcast in May left fans searching for answers.

The absence of any explanation further led to a wave of inquiries as fans sought to uncover the reason behind its discontinuation. Later, it was discovered that the death of idol Moonbin had not shocked fans and K-pop industry but also Bang Chan.

Expand Tweet

Even though the show had encountered its share of controversies, such as Chan's indirect comments about the manners of fellow K-pop idols, Bang Chan's multiple apologies had seemed to preserve its continuity. In fact, fans rallied around him, reassuring him that there was no need to apologize since he wasn't at fault. However, news broke on August 28, 2023, that Chan's Room had officially been discontinued by JYP Entertainment.

This revelation initially triggered fury among fans, but when it came to light that the decision hadn't originated from Bang Chan himself but was imposed by the company, fans were overwhelmed with indignation. Despite the escalating outrage, JYP Entertainment chose not to address the fans' concerns, leading to the proliferation of hashtags like "#JYPERespectYourArtist," "#JYPProtectSKZ," and "#JYPELeaderofDisappointment" being trended on social media platforms.

This revelation was made by Bang Chan at a recent fan meet event for which the venue remains anonymous. He can be seen telling a fan himself about the reason behind the discontinuation. His exact words are:

"I can't do Chan's Room anymore so uhm, actually I want to but the company says no."

Expand Tweet

The news of Chan's Room cessation struck a chord of sadness among STAYs, which was intensified by the knowledge that it was not Bang Chan's personal choice. Fan comments reflect their disappointment and sense of loss, as the show had forged a deep connection between the artist and his supporters.

Adding to the mounting tensions, JYP Entertainment's announcement about recruiting a new group only exacerbated the disillusionment among fans. Normally, such a revelation would be met with excitement, but in light of ongoing issues surrounding the company, it seemed to highlight a lack of responsiveness on JYP's part. This recruitment process, involving global auditions, raised concerns about whether the company was genuinely addressing the fans' grievances.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding Chan's Room and the broader issues with JYP Entertainment's management have left fans feeling dismayed. A sequence of incidents and the company's perceived lack of accountability has shaken fans' trust. As such, the situation demands the crucial need for open communication and proactive steps to address fans' concerns and ensure the well-being of the artists they hold dear.