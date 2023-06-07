"Moon Siblings forever": ASTRO's Moonbin's fans react to sister Moon Sua's heartfelt and emotional tribute to her deceased brother

June 6 marked the 49th day of ASTRO's Moonbin's unfortunate demise. The talented singer and dancer and one-sixth of ASTRO passed away on April 19 at 8:10 pm at his private residence in Gangnam, Seoul. His manager discovered him unconscious and called the local police immediately.

The news of his demise was then confirmed by Fantagio, who requested fans not to fall for malicious or speculative media reports about the cause of the idol's death.

On June 7, ASTRO's Moonbin's sister Moon Sua took to her personal Instagram page to share a heartfelt and emotional tribute to her deceased brother. AROHAs got emotional after reading the post and took to social media to share their thoughts on the same.

ASTRO's Moonbin's sister Moon Sua shares a sweet video of them dancing together

On June 7, ASTRO's Moonbin's sister Moon Sua took to her personal Instagram video to share a black and white video of her dancing with her deceased brother in what looks like Fantagio's dance practice room. In her first post for her brother since his death, the two talented siblings showcased their lovely bond as Moon Sua was seen jumping on her brother's back for a piggyback ride.

Moon Sua penned a heartwarming caption in Korean, which translated into English, read:

“Of course, Mr. Moon’s door-sized back was so wide and so warm. I should’ve asked him to give me more piggyback rides. Next time we meet, please carry me on your back more often. My one and only older brother. I still love you, and I won’t ever forget you. Forever and ever, I’m going to keep loving you. No more pain, stay healthy, eat well, and be happy.”

ASTRO's Moonbin's fans grew sentimental on seeing the sweet video shared by Moon Sua on the 49th day of his passing.

According to Buddhist tradition, a deceased person's spirit continues to linger on Earth for 49 days before moving on to another realm. Fantagio recently announced that after a thorough discussion with the grieving family, they will be moving Moonbin's memorial space to a different location.

An external memorial space has been created for ASTRO's Moonbin's fans at an area in Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, and it will be called "Moon's Space." The memorial space is now open for AROHAs from 5:30 am to 6:30 pm KST and the agency has requested fans to only bring letters and notes for the Perfumer singer and refrain from bringing tributes in the form of food and flowers as they may fall prey to insects and rotting.

All the letters and handwritten notes will be preserved by the Perfumer singer's bereaved family and Fantagio.

ASTRO's Moonbin's sister Moon Sua makes her first public appearance since her brother's tragic demise

Last week ASTRO's Moonbin's sister Moon Sua made her first public appearance since her brother's tragic demise. She was seen attending ASTRO's leader JinJin's play Dream High Musical along with her brother's bandmates - Cha Eun-woo, Rocky, and Sanha. The oldest member MJ was not present as he is currently serving in the military.

AROHAs were touched to see ASTRO members taking care of Moon Sua after Moonbin's untimely demise on April 19. Notably, the late singer was the only member who had a sister for a sibling and fans believe that post his death, the other ASTRO members have taken up the role of Moon Sua's older brothers and are trying to uplift each other in the wake of this heartbreaking tragedy.

Moon Sua is currently on a break from her group activities and promotions and there is no information on when she will resume the same.

