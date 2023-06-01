"Glad they have each other": Moonbin's fans happy to see the late singer's sister Moon Sua attend JinJin's musical with ASTROs members

On May 31, 2023, ASTRO members Cha Eun-woo, Rocky, Sanha, and deceased singer Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua, were spotted attending ASTRO leader JinJin’s Dream High musical in Seoul. AROHAs were emotional to see them bond, particularly ASTRO members taking care of Moon Sua after Moonbin’s untimely demise on April 19. The singer was discovered dead by his manager at his private residence in Gangnam, Seoul. The local police ruled out the possibility of a murder and concluded this to be a case of suicide.

Seeing the the recent clip of Moon Sua hang out with ASTRO members warmed fans’ hearts, who wrote they feel happy to know that she has her brother's bandmates beside her and vice versa.

ASTRO fans were warmed to see Moon Sua hang out with Cha Eun-woo, Rocky, and Sanha at JinJin’s Dream High Musical. The ASTRO leader is currently participating in the play that is the musical version of the popular K-drama Dream High, which starred Kim Soo-hyun, IU, Bae Suzy and 2 PM’s Taecyeon’s in lead roles. JinJin takes on the role of Jason, originally played by 2 PM's Wooyoung.

Last month, JinJin made his first public appearance after Moonbin’s death at Dream High’s press call. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, he put up a brave front and faced questions from the media.

As such, AROHAs were happy to see ASTRO members and Moon Sua slowly returning to their regular life after facing the heartbreaking tragedy of Moonbin’s death. Fans expressed joy to even see Cha Eun-woo, Rock,y and Sanha step in to fill in the roles of Moon Sua’s older brother. Additionally, they were happy to know that ASTRO members are supportive of each other despite Rocky not being in the group anymore and the oldest member, MJ, currently serving in the military.

문빈 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 ☪︎ @moontrishaa twitter.com/ging224/status… Ging224 💫 @Ging224 Sorry di ako makaconcemtrate Sorry di ako makaconcemtrate 😱😱😱 https://t.co/CzSbSYe6e4 Moon Sua as Astro’s princess 🥹 They really meant it when they said that they will take good care of Moonbin’s family for him. This love is so precious. 🥹 Moon Sua as Astro’s princess 🥹 They really meant it when they said that they will take good care of Moonbin’s family for him. This love is so precious. 🥹💜 twitter.com/ging224/status…

💫kae💫 🐥샴뿌뿌트친소 @liaotu16 astro-imnida



Moon SuA as MoonBin’s proxy~~



Our princess Sua will always be protected by his brothers~~ 🫶🏻 Wanna be your starastro-imnidaMoon SuA as MoonBin’s proxy~~Our princess Sua will always be protected by his brothers~~ 🫶🏻 Wanna be your star 🌟 astro-imnidaMoon SuA as MoonBin’s proxy~~Our princess Sua will always be protected by his brothers~~ 🫶🏻 https://t.co/16ETuruX6U

gabby @army07_gabby



They were seen together at JinJin’s “Dream High” Musical! And Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua was also there :)



#ASTRO #JINJIN #CHAEUNWOO #SANHA #ROCKY #MOONSUA OMG ASTRO OT4They were seen together at JinJin’s “Dream High” Musical! And Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua was also there :) OMG ASTRO OT4 😭💜They were seen together at JinJin’s “Dream High” Musical! And Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua was also there :)#ASTRO #JINJIN #CHAEUNWOO #SANHA #ROCKY #MOONSUA https://t.co/d7fW1cfgRK

Moonbin was the only member who had a sister whereas all the ASTRO members have brothers, which is why fans understand the members' need to protect and take care of Moon Sua. In fact, shortly after Moonbin’s death, all the ASTRO members followed Moon Sua on their private Instagram accounts and she followed them back as well, including ASTRO's official account.

Moon Sua is currently on a hiatus from group activities and won’t be participating in Billlie’s upcoming activities, such as participating in their upcoming Japan debut and album promotion (Mystic Story). However, the other six members - Haram, Suhyun, Tsuki, Sheon, Siyoon, and Haruna - will continue with the promotions.

ASTRO members are slowly and steadily getting back to their regular work schedules, holding their deceased bandmate Moonbin’s memories close to their hearts. Moreover, ASTRO’s MJ, JinJin, and Cha Eun-woo have taken to their official Instagram to pen down their heartfelt letters for the late singer.

Taeyong'shalalasoon🥵 || Pride monthishere🌈 @yutas_butterfly uri Binnie I hope you are happy up there seeing Eun Woo do this for you🥺 and Eun Woo, I really do hope you find strength to heal from this Cha Eun Woo sang Stalker cover in honour of Moonbinuri Binnie I hope you are happy up there seeing Eun Woo do this for you🥺and Eun Woo, I really do hope you find strength to heal from this Cha Eun Woo sang Stalker cover in honour of Moonbin😭 uri Binnie I hope you are happy up there seeing Eun Woo do this for you🥺❤️ and Eun Woo, I really do hope you find strength to heal from this😭❤️ https://t.co/otuzrmxbsy

On May 30, Cha Eun-woo released a heartwarming cover of 10cm’s Stalker for Moonbin. It was the Perfumer singer’s favorite song. Cha Eun-woo released the song cover at 2:23 am KST, corresponding to ASTRO’s debut date.

He also shared pictures and unseen snippets of the late singer on his personal Instagram stories, in which he can be seen singing 10cm’s Stalker in a fun karaoke session. To fans’ delight, he also shared some sweet polaroid pictures of them from the same karaoke night with the caption - “My Friend.”

Meanwhile, ASTRO's agency, Fantagio, announced that the deceased singer's memorial will be shifted to their rooftop and will be open til June 6, the 49th day of the Perfumer singer’s passing away. Fans can drop their handwritten letters, notes, and gifts for the later singer, which the agency assured to keep safe.

