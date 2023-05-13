Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua’s agency announces she will be sitting out of Billlie’s upcoming promotions in Japan

Late ASTRO member Moonbin’s bereaved sister Moon Sua’s agency Mystic Story announced that the singer would be sitting out on Billlie’s upcoming promotions and activities scheduled to take place in Japan.

The group will proceed with six members as Moon Sua continues her indefinite hiatus, the details of which were conveyed via a brief statement released by Mystic Story. It is understandable as the Billlie member is still grieving her brother, Moonbin's death, who passed away reportedly by suicide on April 19 at his Gangnam residence in Seoul and was discovered dead by his manager, who informed the local police.

The police ruled out the possibility of murder from the scheme of things and revealed that it was a case of unfortunate suicide. Fantagio, Moonbin’s agency, requested fans not to fall for speculative or malicious reporting and let his loved ones grieve his death in peace.

Moon Sua will reportedly be on an indefinite hiatus from group activities

🐻 @taetaebeaarr_ ACCORDING TO MYSTIC STORY, MOON SUA WILL NOT PARTICIPATING TO THEIR UPCOMING JAPAN DEBUT AND ALBUM PROMOTION.



HOWEVER, THE 6 MEMBERS INCLUDING, HARAM, SUHYUN, TSUKI, SHEON, SIYOON & HARUNA WILL CONTINUE THE PROMOTIONS.



Following the unfortunate demise of ASTRO’s Moonbin, Billlie’s Moon Sua, who is also his younger sister, canceled all her work-related scheduled activities and asked for fans’ understanding as she was mourning her brother’s unfortunate and unexpected demise.

Eventually, Mystic Story announced that they had concluded activities for their fourth mini album, The Billage of Perception: chapter three, as of April 24, barely a week after Moonbin’s death and understandably, excusing Moon Sua. However, it's almost been a month now, and the Billlie singer is mourning her brother’s tragic demise, and through Mystic Story’s new statement, she will be on a definite hiatus from group-related activities.

Mystic Story stated that the bereaved idol would not participate in the scheduled Japanese album promotions with the May 17 release of the Japanese debut album, GingaMingaYo (the strange world). The promotions will proceed with the other six members: Haram, Haruna, Sheon, Siyoon, Suhyeon, and Tsuki.

Moon Sua isn’t the only one on a hiatus from work-related activities. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, who was friends with the deceased Perfumer singer. His absence from the promotional efforts for SEVENTEEN's most recent album FML was confirmed by their management company PLEDIS. As Seungkwan dealt with his friend's death, fans inundated him with love and support.

Also, VIVIZ’s Umji and SinB backed out of participating in the scheduled hi-touch event due to their poor health, and only member Eunha attended the event. Cha Eun-woo, too, made a remorseful appearance at the Konnec Thai event in Thailand.

Family members, friends, and the sister of ASTRO's Moonbin, Moon Sua, have all paid tribute to the late singer by sending heartfelt messages, sincere condolence letters, and sharing lengthy Instagram posts. Understandably, Moonbin’s close friends and idols are mourning his untimely demise and have requested fans’ understanding in this matter.

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Moon Sua’s aunt shares a sweet throwback photo

thinking about moon siblings @dalsthinker



oh~ pretty!! ^^

found this picture while cleaning the house~

i'm going to put it on display!!! ♡♡♡



ASTRO’s Moonbin and Moon Sua’s aunt has reportedly shared a sweet throwback photo featuring the sibling duo. Based on a tweet by @dalsthinker, Moonbin’s aunt discovered an old picture of the siblings as little children dressed in adorable, fancy outfits, smiling at the camera.

The caption accompanying the photo is:

“oh~ pretty!! ^^

found this picture while cleaning the house~

i'm going to put it on display!!!”

Based on the photos, it can be deciphered that Moonbin’s aunt has set up a memorial at her cafe, displaying priceless pictures of the late idol.

Additionally, Fantagio has announced that Moonbin’s memorial will be shifted to the rooftop and that the visitation at the memorial will be extended until June 6. Fantagio assured fans that all the gifts, letters, and snacks that fans bring for Moonbin will be preserved by the company for eternity.

