“I’m so emotional”: ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo dedicates a heartwarming cover of 10cm’s Stalker to late bandmate Moonbin

On Tuesday, May 30, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo made a special dedication to his late bandmate Moonbin by releasing a heartwarming cover of 10cm’s Stalker. The song was released at 2.23 am KST, corresponding to ASTRO’s debut date. Notably, this was Moonbin’s favorite song, so the True Beauty star chose this as a perfect way to pay tribute to his friend and bandmate.

The song was released via his personal YouTube channel. This is also ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo’s first public response to Moonbin’s death.

Late ASTRO member Moonbin tragically passed away on April 19 at his private residence in Gangnam, Seoul. He was discovered dead by his manager, who informed the police. Gangnam Police concluded this to be an unfortunate case of suicide. Shortly afterward, Fantagio confirmed it and requested fans not to pay heed to speculative and malicious reporting and to pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo sings an emotional cover of Moonbin’s favorite song, 10cm’s Stalker

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo made his first public statement by dedicating an emotional cover of Moonbin’s favorite song, 10cm’s Stalker, on May 30, at 2:23 am KST, which also happens to be the time ASTRO made their debut on February 23, 2016.

He had previously sung the soulful song on a broadcast, and fans are aware of his love for the track. Hence, AROHAs (the group's fandom) are deeply touched that the Island star chose this song to pay tribute to Moonbin, elevated it with his honeyed vocals, and channeled his heartbreak into creating a tribute that will be etched in fans’ hearts forever.

He also shared pictures and unseen snippets of Moonbin on his personal Instagram stories, in which he can be seen heartily singing 10cm’s Stalker in a fun karaoke session. Also, he shared sweet pictures of their time together captured through Polaroid pictures with a simple but deeply personal caption, “My Friend.”

At the time of Moonbin’s death, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo was in the US attending Coachella and other work commitments. Upon receiving the news of Moonbin’s shocking demise, the True Beauty star hurriedly returned to Korea and headed straight to attend the final rites of his deceased bandmate Moonbin. The other ASTRO members were already present to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

Shortly after Moonbin’s death, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo made his first public appearance at KonnecThai event in Thailand, which was predetermined before Moonbin’s untimely demise. Fantagio explained their stance and requested fans not to mob the Island star, who was grieving his bandmate’s death.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo pens a heartfelt letter for Moonbin at his memorial

Previously, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo dropped a personal and heartfelt note for his deceased bandmate Moonbin at his memorial at Fantagio headquarters. The True Beauty star was almost the same age as Moonbin (Cha Eun-woo was born in 1997, and Moonbin was born in 1998).

He wrote that he misses Moonbin and cannot sleep well at night and hence penned this handwritten note for him. He hopes that Moonbin will be happy in the moonland and that he loves him and will take care of everything he’s left behind.

Additionally, the Island star penned the lyrics of the song We Still from their 2020 album Gateway for the deceased singer. The song was originally dedicated to the group's fandom, AROHAs.

