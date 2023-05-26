ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is courted to join the new revenge drama Wonderful World

On May 26, 2023, Korean media outlet StarNews reported that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is invited to join the new revenge drama Wonderful World as the main lead. The news was further confirmed by Fantagio, the K-pop star’s agency, who said that he is indeed looking at the project with a favorable outlook and considering it. However, he hasn’t signed anything on the dotted line.

“He is currently in talks for the drama with a favorable outlook, but nothing has been decided.”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is slowly and steadily trying to get back to work following the unfortunate demise of his bandmate Moonbin on April 19. Fantagio shortly confirmed the news of his suicide in a statement requesting fans not to fall for malicious or speculative reporting and to keep the deceased singer in his prayers.

The True Beauty star, who was in the U.S. attending Coachella, immediately returned to Korea upon hearing this tragic news and headed straight for Moonbin’s private funeral. Since then, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo has made work-related appearances and has generally kept quiet on social media.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is rumored to play a doctor alongside veteran star Kim Nam-joo in Wonderful World

Wonderful World is touted to be a revenge drama about a woman who shockingly loses her son due to a certain culprit. The court of law decides to let go of the unpunished culprit, and the boy’s mother decides to seek vengeance outside the realms of law. Wonderful World is filled with dark twists, turns, and suspense.

Actress Kim Nam-joo is in talks to play the scorned mother who wishes to seek revenge for her son’s unfortunate death. Meanwhile, another senior actor, Kim Kang-woo, is being considered to play her husband.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is rumored to play the role of Kim Sun-yool, a doctor in training and a medical student who has a heart of gold and dreams of treating children who are ill just like him. His character unexpectedly gets entangled in the murder mystery headlined by Kim Nam-joo. It is left to be seen how his character will interact with Kim Nam-joo and Kim Kang-woo if ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo acccepts the role.

Wonderful World will be reportedly helmed by Lee Seung-young who has directed acclaimed K-dramas and movies like Tracer, Voice 2, and Missing.

What is ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo's current and future projects?

The ASTRO member's last drama was the action-adventure multi-starrer fantasy drama Island, which garnered mixed reviews from fans across the world. Additionally, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is touted to star in a quirky webtoon-based drama called A Good Day to be a Dog, which is currently under production. If the actor accepts the offer, he will star alongside Park Gyu-young and Lee Hyun-woo. The drama will air either in the second half of 2023 or in early 2024.

Outside his dramas and music, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the “Visit Korea Year” promotion for 2023-2024. He will act as the face of Korea and introduce South Korea’s beauty, tourism, and culture to non-Koreans and boost the country’s cultural currency in the world.

