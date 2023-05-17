“We’re always here to support you”: ASTRO’s fans cheer for JinJin as he makes his first public appearance since Moonbin's passing 

ASTRO’s leader JinJin makes his first public appearance since bandmate Moonbin’s unfortunate demise. For those who are unaware, ASTRO’s Moonbin tragically passed away on the night of April 19, 2023, at 8.10 pm KST in a reported case of suicide.

Shortly after the initial news reports, Fantagio confirmed the news in a brief statement requesting fans not to fall for speculative or malicious reporting and keep Moonbin’s loved ones in their prayers.

Ever since his passing, ASTRO’s members have personally reached out to Moonbin’s family and sister Moon Sua, helped them with funeral arrangements, guarded his mortuary, paid their tribute at the memorial set up at his agency headquarters, and also consoled grieving fans. While most of them are still silently mourning the INCENSE singer’s absence by taking a break from their respective work schedules, the others are slowly returning to work.

ASTRO’s JinJin is currently starring in the musical Dream High, his first project since the unfortunate demise of the Perfumer singer and fans are sending him sweet and supportive messages.

ASTRO fans send supportive messages for JinJin who makes his first public appearance since Moonbin’s death

On May 17, ASTRO’s leader JinJin made his first public appearance in a month since his bandmate’s death to attend the press call for his musical Dream High. It is the musical version of the popular K-drama Dream High which starred Kim Soo-hyun, IU, Bae Suzy and 2 PM’s Taecyeon’s in lead roles. JinJin takes on the role of Jason, originally played by 2 PM's Wooyoung.

Although the ASTRO singer was seen smiling and being positive, fans could sense the deep hurt and heartbreak he was going through due to Moonbin’s death.

siddhi @wonjinjinz



He finally got his stage after so many years of debut. Keep shining my man 🤍



#진진 Jinjin do you know how proud we are today? You did great bubs. Binnie must be so proud watching you from the sky.He finally got his stage after so many years of debut. Keep shining my man #진진 _드림하이 Jinjin do you know how proud we are today? You did great bubs. Binnie must be so proud watching you from the sky.He finally got his stage after so many years of debut. Keep shining my man😭🤍#진진 #진진_드림하이 https://t.co/ykYFhIc549

Luli💫🥀 @lulilulalula if ever the universe allows moonbin to come watch his jinjin hyung's musical, maybe it will be like this. he must be very proud :(

if ever the universe allows moonbin to come watch his jinjin hyung's musical, maybe it will be like this. he must be very proud :(https://t.co/6TlXGjQd35

forever my 달콩빈 🌙⋆ @dalkongbin20

yes Jinjin, this surely Bin wants to tell u!

another day of successful performance for you Jinjin I'm so proud of you !!! Happy to see you smiling again on stage 🥹🥰

#진진 #JINJIN_DREAMHIGH #아스트로

Moonbin fav. line "오늘 하루도 고생했어요!!"yes Jinjin, this surely Bin wants to tell u!another day of successful performance for you JinjinI'm so proud of you !!! Happy to see you smiling again on stage 🥹🥰 Moonbin fav. line "오늘 하루도 고생했어요!!"yes Jinjin, this surely Bin wants to tell u!another day of successful performance for you Jinjin 👏 I'm so proud of you !!! Happy to see you smiling again on stage 🥹🥰 #진진 #JINJIN_DREAMHIGH #아스트로 https://t.co/dKGv9x6XYs

✶MoonBin Footsteps✶ 🌙🌑 @oneastralunit @joytranslations I’m glad for Jinjin that he’s able to smile and laugh. He knew Bin better than us. @joytranslations I’m glad for Jinjin that he’s able to smile and laugh. He knew Bin better than us.

닠스🌙진진 ᵔᴥᵔ @jinjinologist Moonbin look!!! Jinjin made it to his first musical! I know you're watching from above. 🥹 Moonbin look!!! Jinjin made it to his first musical! I know you're watching from above. 🥹💜 https://t.co/aU8Eu2a9Sp

Eun❤️❤️ @IslamStadia I miss my Angel @lulilulalula Whenever he got chance he would always go & see his brothersI miss my Angel @lulilulalula Whenever he got chance he would always go & see his brothers 😔😭 I miss my Angel 😭

Even though ASTRO’s JinJin did not make any obvious reference to his late bandmate, fans could feel his deep love and warmth for Moonbin. JinJin smiled at the audience and remarked:

“I’m grateful for meeting such a great work and that it was a good idea to challenge himself."

Fans also noted that JinJin had made similar references in his letter dedicated to the INCENSE singer on Instagram, wherein he spoke about his excitement about joining the cast of Dream High musical and having a positive outlook towards work. In his letter to the late singer, ASTRO’s leader revealed that he had returned to practicing for his musical and is preparing well.

JinJin admitted that preparation for the Dream High musical keeps him distracted from sad thoughts and that everyone at work is concerned about his well-being.

Furthermore, ASTRO’s leader revealed that many of his colleagues have worked with Moonbin in the past and only sang praises of his impeccable talent and good manners and this made his chest swell with pride and happiness.

"You were someone who deserved to be loved, Bin. Everyone was sincere about you, and everyone sincerely cared and loved you. I hope you know that there, okay?"

ASTRO’s members pen down heartfelt letters to late member Moonbin

All the ASTRO members - MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun-woo, Rocky (ex-member) and Yoon Sanha gathered to offer their condolences. The group’s oldest member MJ was enlisted in the military when he heard of the Perfumer singer's demise and took special leave from his mandatory duty to offer his deep condolences to the deceased singer’s family. Similarly, Cha Eun-woo flew down from Los Angeles to pay his final respect to the Perfumer singer.

Ex-member Rocky, who is no more associated with ASTRO or Fantagio reached out to be with the family and his band members as well. JinJin and Sanha too stayed till the end and all the ASTRO members paid their sincere condolences by writing sweet and heartfelt letters at his memorial.

Additionally, the group’s oldest members MJ and JinJin officially penned letters for the INCENSE singer via their personal Instagram accounts and are slowly resuming work-related activities. While MJ has returned to the military, Cha Eun-woo made his first public appearance at the Konnec Thai event in April and JinJin is currently starring in Dream High musical.

Not much information is known about Rocky and Sanha’s current activities.

Poll : 0 votes