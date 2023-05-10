“This had me tearing up”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to his personal Instagram account being converted into a memorialized account

On May 10, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s personal Instagram account was memorialized by Instagram Korea. This means now that the account will always be treasured in public memory and show the words "Remembrance" in the profile description. The Perfumer singer tragically passed away on April 19 at 8:10 pm KST at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul, and was discovered by his manager. The police reportedly ruled out the possibility of murder and declared it a case of unfortunate suicide.

Fantagio shortly confirmed the news reports of his death and requested fans not to fall for malicious or speculative reports and let his shocked family and friends grieve his death in peace.

Since then, his family, bandmates, friends, and legions of fans across the world have paid him their deepest condolences either through handwritten notes, heartfelt letters, recollecting their personal memories with him, or setting up a memorial to mourn his death. Now, almost a month after his tragic demise, Instagram Korea has immortalized his personal account.

“This had me tearing up,” @caf3matcha wrote in response to Instagram immortalizing ASTRO’s Moonbin’s account.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to Instagram Korea memorializing his personal account

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s personal Instagram account has now been permanently immortalized by Instagram Korea, which means they have now memorialized his personal Instagram account in his memory. The words "Remembering" will now show on his Instagram profile, and no one can log in to the account or send private messages via the DM feature. The account is now locked forever in ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memory.

Fans took to social media to react to Instagram Korea immortalizing the INCENSE singer’s account.

For fans who will try to access the page to write messages on his posts or post emoticons, they will come across the message:

"This account has been memorialized in remembrance of the late Moonbin. Memorialized accounts are spaces dedicated to remembering the life of the deceased and for finding peace."

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans can be assured that all the posts made by the departed singer will be preserved forever in good memory. Fans can revisit their favorite posts and memories of the Perfumer singer and pay their silent tribute for his soul to eternally rest in peace.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s band members pay their tribute to the deceased singer

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s band members paid their tribute to the deceased singer by visiting his memorial, penning down heartfelt notes filled with beautiful memories, and silently grieving his death.

Reportedly, all of ASTRO member Moonbin’s band members—MJ, JinJin, Rocky, and Sanha—rushed to console his mourning family, guarding his mortuary and sticking by each other in these unprecedented times. Cha Eun Woo, who was in the U.S. attending Coachella too, rushed back to Korea, straight to Moonbin’s funeral.

ASTRO’s oldest members, JinJin and MJ, have dedicated official tributes to the deceased singer via their official Instagram accounts. His other industry friends, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Weki Meki’s Yoojung, VIVIZ’s SinB, Umji, IMFACT's Ungjae and iKON’s Chanwoo, his 98-liner friends, too, wrote him heartfelt tributes.

ASTRO member Moonbin's memorial at Fantagio has now been extended until June 6 and shifted to the rooftop of the same building. Additionally, Fantagio promised fans that their handwritten letters, notes, gifts, and snacks dedicated to the late ASTRO member will be preserved by the company for eternity.

