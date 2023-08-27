"He is my music taste": Fans delighted as Stray Kids' HAN releases his new self-composed song Miserable (You & Me)

Stray Kids’ HAN graced STAYs with a new solo, Miserable (You & Me). This song is a part of the SKZ RECORD series, where all the Stray Kids’ members upload self-composed songs that are not a part of their official albums or tracklists. This song dropped on Stray Kids’ official YouTube channel on August 26, 2023.

HAN co-wrote the song with chAN’s (TAKE A CHANCE) and self-composed the track. The last song from this series was by Hyunjin, titled Contradicting. In his song, HAN talks about a toxic lover without whom he cannot live. The song is a blend of his soulful vocals and impressive rap verses.

Stray Kids' HAN stuns fans with a unique blend of musical elements in his new song Miserable (You & Me)

HAN became the latest member of Stray Kids to upload his new solo song to the SKZ RECORD series. This series saw some previous releases in the form of Hold On by Seungmin, VOLCANO by Han, Snain by Changbin, Felix, and Seungmin, and PARTY’S NOT OVER by the entire group.

Miserable (You & Me)'s lyrics portray a tumultuous relationship marked by uncertainty and emotional struggles. The singer expresses curiosity about their partner's thoughts and actions. The music reflects a longing for a deeper connection and a sense of weariness from ongoing conflicts.

Despite the challenges, the singer gives the message of being committed to the relationship and seeing their partner as an integral part of his life. The lyrics capture the complex emotions of attachment, longing, and vulnerability in a troubled relationship.

The song starts with soothing and beautiful musical notes from HAN, showcasing his vocal abilities despite being a mainstream rapper. The melody suddenly transitions into a clean and upbeat rap verse, again smoothly sung by HAN in his natural rapping style. The song surpassed 1 million views in just 25 hours, making it the second fastest song from the SKZ RECORD series.

Fans were proud of this latest project by the esteemed member and couldn't stop obsessing over how good it is. They showered their comments on the song as well as the star through Twitter:

HAN has always been an integral part of the Stray Kids group by being involved in the production of most of their songs. Han, Changbin, and Bang Chan form the exclusive subunit called 3RACHA, which handles the majority of production, writing, and composition. Together, they have produced some of the biggest hits of K-pop.

The most recent endeavor of Stray Kids as a group was the KCON Los Angeles concert held from August 19-21. The group took the stage on the last day and dazzled everyone with their presence. The Maniac singers brought an electrifying energy to the stage, making the entire audience dance to their rhythm. The setlist of the group for the occasion was S-Class, District 9 (Hi My First Stage), Super Bowl, God’s Menu, and Topline.