“THIS IS SO DESERVED”: Fans are ecstatic as BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven bags Song of the Summer, becomes the first Korean soloist to win at VMAs

BTS’ Jungkook became the first male Korean soloist to win the MTV Video Music Awards for the 'Song of Summer' category with his new debut single, Seven (feat. Latto), on September 12, 2023. The youngest of the BTS members made his permanent mark as a Korean solo artist with his win.

The renowned American music award show aired on September 12 at 8 pm ET.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 was adorned with music giants such as Taylor Swift, TXT, Stray Kids, Nicki Minaj, and more. BTS ARMYs were hoping to get a glimpse of Jungkook on the red carpet of MTV Video Music Awards 2023, but even they were aware of it being just wishful thinking.

However, Jungkook did emerge triumphantly for the MTV VMA Song of Summer category after going against music giants like Beyonce for Cuff It, Doja Cat for Paint the Town Red, Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For (Barbie), Dua Lipa for Dance the Night (Barbie), Taylor Swift for Karma (feat. Ice Spice), Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire, TOMORROW X TOGETHER for Do It Like That (feat. Jonas Brothers) among others.

Fans congratulate Jungkook over his first MTV VMA win as a soloist as they tweet the singer "deserves all the recognition it's getting"

The MTV VMA Song of Summer 2023 winner, Seven, featuring the American rapper Latto, has been roping in record-breaking victories one after the other. Seven, released on July 14, 2023, not only debuted at the No.1 spot on the Billboard charts but also managed to stay there for over seven consecutive weeks.

To celebrate the win at the American music award show, fans gushed over BTS’ Jungkook on social media and congratulated him.

Just ahead of his win at the VMAs 2023, the Still With You singer shared a shirtless photo of his back on Weverse, which sent all his fans into a hysteric state. Moments later, the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Song of Summer winner was announced, and since then, ARMYs haven’t gotten a moment to brace themselves.

Jungkook's upcoming untitled solo album has been the talk of the town already

The youngest member of BTS has toppled global music stalwarts at the VMAs 2023 and topped almost every music chart since he released Seven (feat. Latto). Amidst this, his fans have been awaiting for the official debut of his solo album, which the singer has been tight-lipped about but is expected to be released by the end of 2023.

In other news, on September 12, 2023, the British lifestyle magazine DAZED released Jungkook's cover shoot interview. The Seven singer stated in his interview with the UK magazine that he wants to be perceived as a strong and sharp guy who is no longer a kid. Moreover, he shared that he wants to experiment with different musical styles.

The global star also confessed that as a singer, he is not where he aspires to be. With a VMA win under his belt, the ARMY fandom is now waiting with bated breathe as to what the BTS member would release next.