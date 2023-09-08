"He can do anything he wants" - ARMYs defend Jungkook as his smoking pictures goes viral on social media

On September 7, 2023, social media, especially X (Twitter) was flooded with supporting posts for BTS' Jungkook, as his smoking pictures were published by the notorious American gossip website, Lainey Website.

These pictures were reported to have been captured by the celebrity agency BACKGRID. The Seven singer was spotted having a smoking session in Los Angeles and was seen enjoying his free time.

After the aforementioned gossip website posted Seven singer's smoking pictures, they went viral on social media. The reactions were divided into two sections: ARMYs continued to defend him, stating that it's his life, and he can do whatever he wants, while some groups of netizens continued to attack the idol for smoking and potentially damaging his health.

Netizens were divided on social media regarding whether Jungkook should smoke or not

As the pictures from the aforementioned gossip website went viral, fans couldn't entirely focus on one thing. On one side, supporters defended Jungkook, asserting that he's a grown man capable of making his own choices. They also mentioned that he looks attractive while smoking and would like to see him smoke again.

On the other side, some argued that smoking is harmful to health, and he shouldn't do it, while fans shouldn't glorify it at all.

Another group of fans also stated that invading Jungkook's private life, capturing his leisure time, and uploading it on social media is a violation of his privacy, and strong actions should be taken to prevent the spread of such photographs.

While people were concerned about the idol's health, ARMYs firmly believed that they shouldn't dictate what BTS group members should do in life. They argued that the members aren't obliged to follow their rules and should enjoy their lives.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the smoking pictures of the Euphoria singer:

Many fans also pointed out that smoking might be a response to external pressures from work and that netizens shouldn't make a big deal out of it. Instead, they should move on and stop spreading smoking pictures.

Three SUVs and two minibuses were used to transport Jungkook and his extensive entourage to Matsuhisa, a renowned restaurant frequented by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, often captured by paparazzi, as reported by the aforementioned gossip website.

The gossip blogger also speculated about Jungkook's current presence in LA, suggesting that he might be preparing for a potential appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, where his debut song Seven has earned a remarkable nomination for Song of the Summer.

Needless to say, Kim Tae-hyung was also previously spotted smoking, and fans were outraged at the unauthorized pictures of the idol, stating that paparazzi should respect the privacy of individuals.

Jungkook is confirmed to appear in the Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2023.