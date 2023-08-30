“I want to do it, but I’m busy now”: BTS' Jungkook reveals the reason about his absence from Weverse Lives lately 

On August 29, 2023, a much-awaited event took place: The official listening party of Jungkook's Seven on StationHead, which serves as a global hub for music enthusiasts, enabling them to come together, enjoy live listening experiences, and stream content collectively.

Amidst this streamed event, an important revelation emerged from BTS' Seven star. Addressing the reason behind his recent absence from regular Weverse live sessions, Jungkook explained that his schedule has been notably hectic, which has limited his availability for these live interactions:

"Weverse live… I want to do it but I'm busy, I'll do it when I can… I'm really busy," he said.

With the anticipation surrounding his upcoming album release slated for mid-November, a detail he had previously disclosed during a Suchwita episode, his current commitments and engagements have intensified.

He shared that his schedule is densely packed until November due to his dedicated work on the forthcoming album. While fans empathetically supported Jungkook's decision and recognized the demands of his busy schedule, some also expressed a tinge of disappointment regarding the missed opportunities for his live interactions.

BTS' Jungkook discussed his upcoming activties in the recent Seven Stationhead listening party

During the official listening party hosted on Stationhead for Jungkook's Seven, the artist himself went live to engage with his audience and address their inquiries.

This occasion fostered a collaborative dialogue between ARMYs and the BTS star, covering a range of subjects such as his recent activities, music, personal life, upcoming album, and notably, his reduced presence in Weverse live sessions.

Jungkook's consistent engagement in Weverse live sessions had been a delightful stream of interactions for fans in recent months. However, his temporary absence from these sessions has left fans curious about the reasons behind it.

The recent Stationhead session emerged as the ideal platform for fans to seek clarity directly from the star. When questioned about his reduced frequency in Weverse live sessions, the Still With You singer candidly said that other commitments have been keeping him busy, although he does intend to have one of the sessions when he can make the time for it.

He went on to explain the rationale behind his schedule, highlighting his upcoming album set to release in November. The BTS maknae acknowledged the forthcoming album's demands, including his commitment to physical fitness and other aspects, expressing a mix of determination and trepidation.

In relation to his album release plans, Jungkook disclosed:

"Around mid-November..? Did I get it right? I think it will get tough/busy until mid-November. I think I'll be going full speed. Hmm, it's scary hehe. I'm scared hehe. Anyway, that's how much work I have. So I think you guys can just wait."

Following the listening party, enthusiastic fans flooded social media with bits and pieces of the interaction with the idol.

Such was the immense interest from fans that the Stationhead website experienced a surge in traffic, eventually leading to its temporary crash.

The official social media channels of Stationhead promptly addressed the inconvenience, apologizing for the technical issues and assuring users that they were diligently working to restore normalcy.

Once the issues were resolved and fans could finally connect with Jungkook, he regretfully mentioned that he had a subsequent commitment, preventing him from staying longer.

Regarding this, he apologetically confessed:

"I'll get going now. I don't know if it's okay to leave like this, but I have something right after this. Anyway, everyone, you waited for the listening party so much but the situation turned out like this, so I apologize on their behalf. I'll come by."

During the session, Jungkook also revealed that he is now an officially verified TikToker. He assured fans that he intends to share more quality content on TikTok.

Additionally, he briefly discussed his upcoming birthday plans and asked fans for suggestions on what to do for his birthday this year.