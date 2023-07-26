“Let’s go higher”: BTS’ Jungkook shares his honest thoughts on debuting at number one on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ Jungkook is basking in the mammoth success of his debut solo single SEVEN and the multiple records it has broken since its release on July 14. On July 25, SEVEN debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the second BTS member and third K-pop act after his own group and Jimin to top the aforementioned chart.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs and Bangtan members took to social media to celebrate his Hot 100 achievement. BTS' Jungkook himself took to his official Weverse account to express his genuine reaction,

“Let’s go higher”.

BTS’ maknae’s simple yet effective comment showcased that, going forward, he would like the mesmerizing song to break more records.

BTS’ Jungkook reveals why he made a “cool” comment following Billboard Hot 100 achievement

BTS’ Jungkook appeared on Stationhead to talk about his debut solo single SEVEN and what he thinks of the Billboard Hot 100 achievement. When asked about his "cool" reaction on Weverse, the Euphoria singer revealed that he is proud of ARMYs and himself and felt really happy about it. He confessed that he initially wanted to write "Hehe" on Weverse but decided to write something "cool" and instead wrote, "Let’s go higher".

He also admitted that he wanted to write "I can’t hide my happiness, hehe," but held himself back to appear cool till the end.

“I felt so happy and proud. I’m proud of ARMY and of myself. Writing history. […] I had a glass of highball after hearing the news. I felt so good. To be honest, I felt like writing “Hehe” on Weverse but I felt I should go cool so I made the post short. I was going to write “Let’s go higher” and then write “I can’t hide my happiness, hehe” but I held myself back to be cool till the end”.

ARMYs have found the My You singer’s anecdote hilarious and have taken to social media to congratulate him on his Billboard Hot 100 and for writing a cool comment on Weverse to convey his honest feelings on the achievement.

BTS’ Jungkook is now the third Korean act after Bangtan and Jimin to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, he ranked atop the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Excl. U.S. This made him the first Korean and Asian soloist to achieve an all-kill on three charts simultaneously.

With this, Jimin and Jungkook have joined the likes of talented international artists like the Beatles, Black Eyed Peas, and Destiny's Child by becoming one of the only bands in history to have multiple members from a group achieve the number one rank on the Billboard Hot 100 as soloists.

Previously, BTS’ Jungkook’s OST Stay Alive for Bangtan’s webtoon 7 FATES: CHAKHO debuted at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100. His peppy collab track Left and Right featuring Charlie Puth landed at number 22. SEVEN marks his first and highest entry yet as a soloist on the Hot 100 chart.

BTS members celebrate Jungkook’s Billboard Hot 100 achievement

Not only ARMYs, BTS’ Jungkook’s bandmates RM, Jimin, and J-hope too took to their personal Instagram accounts to celebrate their maknae’s mammoth success. While Jimin shared a screengrab of the Billboard Hot 100 post with multiple emoticons and hashtags "JK" and "SEVEN," Bangtan’s leader RM shared a photo of his ankle, where he has gotten the number 7 tattooed. It was a witty reference to the My You singer’s song and also their friendship tattoo.

J-hope too shared an Instagram story congratulating BTS’ maknae on his remarkable achievement. Additionally, the Euphoria singer will be performing on SBS’ Inkigayo on July 30, his first-ever performance on the Korean stage. More details will be unveiled at a later date.