“I could just imagine myself singing that song”: BTS’ Jungkook reveals the reason he chose SEVEN as his official debut song

On July 25, BTS’ Jungkook released the recording film for his debut song SEVEN. BTS’ maknae made his solo debut with the tantalizing SEVEN featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. He became the sixth Bangtan member after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY.

In the recording film for his song, BTS’ Jungkook revealed why he chose SEVEN as his debut solo song. BTS’ maknae revealed that Bang PD and he instantly loved the song when they first heard it.

He dished that he could just imagine himself singing and performing the song in front of an audience.

“I’ve seen lots of artists until now, right? I’ve seen their performance videos and I’ve been to their concerts. And I could just imagine myself singing that song,” he said.

BTS’ Jungkook takes ARMYs through the recording of his debut solo song SEVEN

The video starts with BTS’ Jungkook arriving in Los Angeles on April 10 to listen to SEVEN. He reminisced that it was his first time recording a song with an American record producer outside the country. He revealed he is happy to have the Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt on board.

The Euphoria singer revealed that he and producer Bang PD instantly loved the song and were keen on adding this song to his discography. BTS’ maknae confessed that growing up and watching a lot of artists perform, he could instantly imagine himself doing the same with SEVEN.

“I thought I would look so grown up if I performed that song after coming back. Wow this would be really cool. I loved it”.

Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt revealed he wanted to gift BTS’ Jungkook a song similar to his singing style but slightly different from his genre.

“It’s reminiscent of the way he is singing.”

The Dreamers singer then sang the song with different notes and combinations, pushing himself out of his comfort zone. Even though he had sung songs in English before, SEVEN marked his official; hence it was special. BTS’ maknae admitted to being unsure of his English pronunciation as it is not his native language.

Producer Cirkut, who worked alongside Andrew Watt for SEVEN too, chimed in with his words of praise for BTS’ maknae. He praised Jungkook’s amazing singing talent and versatility and called him a “chameleon” - one who can mold himself in different singing voices.

Towards the end, the My You singer confessed that he felt confident after completing a hard song. He hilariously revealed that had he not sung SEVEN, he would be curled up in bed eating Makguksu and watching anime. When asked about his dreams and goals, BTS’ maknae confidently replied that he wants to conquer all genres and effortlessly oscillate between K-pop and other pop songs.

The video ended with the following:

“Special thanks to our biggest voice, ARMY.”

BTS’ Jungkook lands his debut solo number one on Billboard Hot 100

His hard work and dedication seem to have paid off as BTS’ Jungkook became the second member of the group to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for SEVEN. The group’s first member was Jimin, who landed atop Billboard Hot 100 for his title song Like Crazy from his solo debut album FACE.

Jimin and Jungkook join their group BTS as the only Korean acts to top the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, he ranked number one on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl U.S.

Previously, his collab song Left and Right feat Charlie Puth ranked at number 22, and the OST Stay Alive for BTS’ webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKHO, produced by SUGA, debuted at 95.