"It was so fun": BTS' Jungkook and Jimin prove their dedication after filming additional shots for Yet To Come 

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS certainly did their absolute best to create the greatest anthology album for fans and to commemorate their 9th anniversary debut on June 10, 2022.

Known for working hard to provide fans with amazing tracks, each member got together to create a meaningful gift for ARMYs around the world with the spectacular official music video of Yet To Come. This holds true for group members Jimin and Jungkook as well.

Jungkook and Jimin showed their dedication to perfecting the group's anthology album, Proof, by re-recording certain scenes for the title track's music video, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), while facing harsh natural weather conditions in the middle of the desert and waking up early in the morning.

With the behind-the-scenes video released on YouTube, BTS' Jungkook and Jimin stated that despite having to wake up early the next day after filming late the day before, it was all worth it in the end. Jimin stated:

"It was so fun!."

BTS releases behind-the-scenes video for Yet To Come official music video

The seven-member boy group has been busy promoting their new single Yet To Come and fan song For Youth from their new album, Proof, which is an anthology album that pays homage to the group’s past, present and future.

On June 18, 2022, the group uploaded a behind-the-scenes video for the album’s title track , Yet To Come, music video on its official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. The video depicts a bit of each band member's experience recording the title track's music video in the middle of the desert in Las Vegas.

During the filming process, the BTS members were exposed to harsh and dusty winds, as well as strong sun rays, as they put their blood, sweat, and tears into crafting a memorable music video.

The seven group members proved their professionalism as each of them continued to film and pose for the camera despite unfavorable weather conditions. As the filming process drew to a close, the septet sat inside the infamous yellow school bus, recognized by ARMYs as one of the most iconic symbols in the BTS universe, throwing it back to their song No More Dream, BTS' debut title track from their debut single 2 Cool 4 Skool. They revealed their thoughts and feelings about the similar set-up.

As the boys celebrated the completion of their music video filming, BTS' Jimin revealed that Jungkook and the former needed to return for an additional day to complete the recording process for Yet To Come as the weather conditions interrupted their individual shots.

With an extra day of work, the other members of the group cheered them on and sympathized with the two younger members, who had already endured long and exhausting days of filming in the desert.

BTS' J-Hope being the optimistic person that he is, encourged the two maknaes with his words of wisdom and cheered them on by clapping his hands and stated:

"Whatever it takes to make a great music video!."

Cutting to the following day, the video continues to show Jungkook and Jimin getting ready for their individual shots. While Jimin was filming his shot, Jungkook made sure that they both had a good time in the dusty zone and made some one-on-one memories.

Once both the singers wrapped up their scenes, Jungkook revealed that the two had woken up bright and early at 4.00 AM to get ready to return to the place for filming. Though they had a tiring second-last day of filming, BTS' Jungkook looked fresh and saw the brighter side to waking up early and appreciated the meaningful experience that gave Jimin and himself the best recording process of their lives.

Jungkook also stated that he watched Jimin film his individual scenes and praised him for his professionalism. Jimin thanked Jungkook for the compliment and assured him that the latter nailed his individual shot as well.

With the right shots, Jimin and Jungkook wrapped up the filming process for the music video. Each BTS member put in their dedication and hard work to give ARMYs the best music video to close out its first musical chapter and build anticipation for what the group has in store for the future.

Meanwhile, BTS's official music video for the track Yet To Come has racked up 101 million views at the current time of writing. The seven-member K-pop boy group has only taken a total of 10 days to achieve this incredible feat. The group's album, Proof, has also become the sixth album to impressively top Billboard 200.

