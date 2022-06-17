BTS returns to M Countdown with stellar performances, sends ARMY into a frenzy

Global K-pop sensation BTS has stolen the hearts of thousands of fans yet again as the group returned to domestic K-pop music shows. With the release of their latest album, Proof, on June 10, 2022, the group treated fans to amazing performances of the tracks from their new album on M Countdown.

With their most recent appearance on the show, the group quickly jumped to #1 on worldwide trends with their mellifluous vocals, extraordinary dancing skills, and iconic ending fairy poses. Each member did their best to put on a fantastic show for millions of ARMYs watching from around the world.

BTS performs Yet To Come and For Youth on M Countdown

The group’s comeback to the music scene made ARMYs go wild with excitement as the group appeared on music shows to promote the tracks from their new album in front of Korean fans. After two long years of waiting, the septet returned to M Countdown to promote their track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) and For Youth.

Creative promotions for the group’s album were also displayed throughout the show with heart-warming shoutouts from Mnet. It was truly a special reunion for both the group and ARMYs worldwide on the show.

BTS’ much-awaited performance was unlike anything fans had seen before. The group performed in an arena for as many ARMYs to come see them perform live. As soon as the members appeared on stage, the moment was truly heart-touching as fans began to chant and wave their lightsticks in the air.

The septet’s track dedicated to ARMYs, For Youth, was the first song that the members performed. With its heartfelt lyrics, ARMYs sang alongside the group and praised the members for their charming visuals, powerful vocals, and stellar performance.

During their performance, BTS members moved to the center of the stage and formed a circle facing fans as the song reached its crescendo verse. As Jungkook hit the high notes, the stage lights brightened and the atmosphere perfectly synced together, creating a magical performance.

Like every music show performance, the cameras zoomed in to capture each member’s ending fairy. As they ended the song, BTS members seemed naturally emotional and overwhelmed.

BTS’ next performance was on their track, Yet To Come. Group mate SUGA surprised fans with an outstanding piano performance that he had created. With his strong stage presence and dim lights to add to that dramatic touch, ARMYs certainly got to experience something new.

The group members sat in a circle surrounded by yellow lights and mist on the stage floor. Each member was facing the audience who were holding their lightsticks and changing the colors according to the performance.

Despite not having any high-powered choreography, their stage presence was phenomenal and hard to compete with. Their enchanting performance allowed their unique vocals to shine.

At the end of their performance, each member gave sweet ending fairy poses with Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook lovingly waving out and sending flying kisses to fans. Although group leader RM seemed rather shy, group mates V, SUGA, and Jin certainly made the crowds go wild with their cute yet hilarious poses.

Fan reactions

Upon seeing their performances, fans from around the world took to various social media platforms to express their love and excitement at seeing each member put on such a spectacular show.

MY BTS PICS ♡ @GirlWithLuv_24 @bts_bighit Thank you so much for today too. It was so beautiful . I love you so much always and forever. @bts_bighit Thank you so much for today too. It was so beautiful . I love you so much always and forever. 💜https://t.co/04upWfQuwP

daily rkive ⁷ ᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ @luvbangtxn @bts_bighit We love them so much, they were all so amazing and they looked so happy, we loved seeing that without a doubt! @bts_bighit We love them so much, they were all so amazing and they looked so happy, we loved seeing that without a doubt!💜 https://t.co/yQovk5He7K

KaTie84 @katarzynawlu @MlNSUGA39 and when he's playing piano 🥰 I'm melting 🥞 @bts_bighit Love this manand when he's playing piano 🥰 I'm melting 🥞 @MlNSUGA39 @bts_bighit Love this man💜 and when he's playing piano 🥰 I'm melting 🥞

Meanwhile, BTS took to its official Twitter account on June 16, 2022, and posted images from the show and thanked ARMYs for their love and support as they were named this week’s M Countdown winner with 10,333 points in the bag.

The group will be performing in two more music shows, with fans likely to continue to root for their favorite boy band because of their amazing music and performances.

