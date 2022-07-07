BTS’ Jung kook and Charlie Puth’s collab song Left and Right ranks at 22 on Billboard Hot 100

BTS' Jung kook and Charlie Puth's collab track Left and Right continues its streak by dominating various Billboard music charts. On July 5, Billboard announced that Left and Right debuted at number 22 on this week's Hot 100, Billboard's famous weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

Not only that, but this feat also marks the highest debut on this week's chart.

In addition to making it to the top 22 of the Hot 100, Left and Right was crowned this week's top-selling song.

Colored with a bouncy melody and breezy vocals, Left and Right is a stunning duet between Jung kook and Charlie Puth. Left and Right will also be featured on his upcoming album Charlie.

BTS Jung kook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right cements the fifth spot on the Global 200 chart

The achievements for Left and Right doesn't end here. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart and the Global 200, the melodic track ranked number 2 and number 5, respectively.

This ties with BTS' record for the highest-charting solo record on both charts and marks the highest ranking for an individual BTS member in a lead role.

The number 2 ranking on Global Excl. U.S. chart also marks CharliePuth's first top 10 and Jungkook's second, making him the first BTS member with multiple top 10 chartings.

This ranking also ties in with his group member SUGA and PSY's That That, which peaked at number 2 in May for the highest-charting solo Global Excl. U.S. entry for a BTS member.

With 72.6 million streams worldwide, Left and Right is at number 5 on the Global 200, recording the first top 10 ranking for both Jungkook and Charlie Puth.

Jung kook is the only K-Pop soloist to debut at number 1 on China's QQ Music Western Hot 100 in 2022

Jung kook again proved his popularity in China with his collab track Left and Right dominating multiple top charts of QQ Music, one of the country's biggest music streaming platforms.

Left and Right debuted at number 1 on QQ Music Western Hot 100 and number 1 on QQ Music Western Music Video Chart.

Jung kook is the first and only K-pop soloist to debut at number 1 on QQ Music Western Hot 100 chart 2022 with Left and Right. The song also charted on Apple Music China at 46. Left And Right were among the only 9 English songs charting among the 100.

Right after its release, Left and Right swept iTunes charts around the globe. The breezy track ranked 1 on iTunes' Top Songs charts in multiple regions worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, France, and more.

Further, Left and Right also debuted straight at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart.

In a recent video, the Euphoria singer dished on what it was like collaborating with Charlie Puth on Left and Right.

“When I got to collaborate with him on ‘Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS),’ I thought it was a new opportunity and I thought about how I should express my colors in it.”

He revealed that he thinks of Charlie Puth as a "genius" and has been inspired by him for years.

