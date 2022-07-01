BTS’ Jung Kook is the first K-pop soloist to have two releases at number 1 on Worldwide iTunes

It has been exactly one week since Jung Kook’s collab track Left and Right with American singer Charlie Puth was released and it has taken the global music charts by storm. Apart from making historical records on Spotify, the song is also setting new records for K-pop soloists worldwide on iTunes.

Left and Right feat Jung Kook debuted at number one on Worldwide iTunes and European iTunes and achieved 102 #1s on iTunes across the globe.

The breezy track also became the number one trending video on YouTube worldwide and on the U.S. and U.K. charts. This is a commendable feat, considering the stiff competition they faced from some of the biggest artists in the world like Beyonce, Lil Nas and Taylor Swift.

World Music Awards @WORLDMUSICAWARD #CharliePuth & 🥇 & 🥇 ‍ 🤍 It's still the #1 trending MV globally + the World's most watched in the past 24hrs! #Jungkook 's #LeftandRight scores a 4th day atop the Worldwide, European & US iTunes Song charts and has hit #1 on iTunes in 100 countries

Jung Kook was the first K-Pop soloist to have two songs which charted for four consecutive days at number one on Worldwide iTunes with 7 Fates: CHAKHO OST Stay Alive, which charted for five days, and Left and Right charted for four days.

He is also the first Korean soloist to spend five consecutive days at #1 since PSY in 2012.

• @jungkooktrends Jungkook is now the first and only Kpop soloist to have two songs charting 4 consecutive days at #1 on worldwide iTunes.

BTS’ Jung Kook becomes the fastest Asian soloist to surpass 20 million streams with Left and Right

Jung Kook became the fastest Asian soloist to cross over 20 million streams on Spotify with Left and Right, gaining 23,865,496 streams on Spotify on its fourth day. The previous record was held by Japanese singer Joji, who crossed 20 million streams in five days.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook is now the 'Fastest Asian Soloist' to surpass 20M streams on a song in just 4 days with Left And Right, breaking the previous record held by JOJI in 5 days on Spotify.

Charlie Puth and Jung Kook’s song reached #1 on the iTunes song charts in countries like the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, France, The Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Finland, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and more. Left and Right topped the iTunes song charts in a total of 96 countries shortly after its release.

The song also debuted at #1 on various domestic real-time music charts like Melon and Bugs Music soon after its release.

Additionally, Bangtan's youngest member is the first and only Korean soloist to debut a song inside the Top 50 of Spotify’s Daily Top Songs UK as Left and Right debuted at #46 with 127,201 streams.

The song debuted as the highest for any Korean soloist on Spotify in many countries, including India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom. Left and Right currently has 56 million views on YouTube and continues to garner amazing responses from fans across the world.

BTS’ Jung Kook finally spars with MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon

grace⁷ in the box 🃏아포방포 @taehyungsrarity JUNGKOOK REALLY HAD A MATCH WITH CHOO SUNG HOON A PRO MIXED MARTIAL ARTIST AND SAID HE WAS GOOD!! EVERYONE SHOULD BE WARY OF JUNGKOOK

Besides his musical achievements, BTS' youngest member is also known as “Muscle Bunny.” MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon shared photos and a short clip of a sparring session with Bangtan’s youngest member with the message:

"Nice fight #jungkook."

The ARMYs were in awe of the BTS member's fighting skills and that despite not being a professional, he put up a tough fight.

It will be interesting to see what the K-pop sensation does next.

