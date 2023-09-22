"Best boy with best attitude": Jungkook impresses fans by greeting them wholeheartedly despite being exhausted

On September 21, 2023, the ever-adorable BTS member Jungkook once again graced the airport with his presence, and as always, he managed to captivate and delight his fans. He was seen at Incheon International Airport, South Korea while en route to the 2023 Global Citizens Festival scheduled for September 23, 2023.

Jungkook looked as charming as ever in his signature black beanie and a graphic co-ord set. However, the visible fatigue on his face caught the fans' attention, suggesting he might have had very little sleep.

Despite his exhaustion, the Still With You singer's humility and down-to-earth demeanor shone brightly as he bowed respectfully to thank the fans who had gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of him. His airport fashion, as always, was on point and didn't fail to impress his admirers.

BTS' Jungkook greets fans at the Incheon airport despite being tired and sleep

Since the release of his debut solo, Seven, on July 14, 2023, Jungkook's schedule has been jam-packed with various engagements. He has consistently been on the move, demonstrating his commitment to his work and fans. The BTS star has frequently made mention of the multiple forthcoming schedules he has been juggling lately in his Weverse lives and other interactions with fans.

It was no different on September 21, 2023, when he flew from Incheon Airport to New York. The fans had gathered to welcome him. Despite his obvious fatigue, with puffy eyes and a notable lack of energy, Jungkook acknowledged and greeted the fans by waving his hands, smiling through his eyes, and bowing as much as he could.

Some fans were amazed at the sheer number of people gathered to get a glimpse of Jungkook, creating an almost impenetrable wall of admirers.

The Seven singer's airport attire consisted of a BALENCIAGA Skater tie-dye co-ord hoodie and baggy sweatpants, complemented by a Supreme beanie, BALENCIAGA Men's all ARMY backpack in black, and a pair of Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Blakey OG Sole low-top sneakers in purple and white. Because of the star's impact, these trainers were completely sold out within a few hours of being discovered by fans.

Here are some reactions from the fans who wished him the best of luck and health, all while complimenting his humility:

The BTS singer's steady and modest manner of communicating with fans is one of his charming traits. He always bows to express his gratitude, continuing despite his evident fatigue. This small yet heartfelt gesture showcased his modesty and reminded fans that despite his immense fame, he remains grounded and appreciative of all the love and support he receives.

Jungkook's airport appearances are not just about travel. These moments demonstrate his commitment to connecting with his fans, who have shown him unconditional love all these years. His dedication to acknowledging and respecting his admirers, even in moments of exhaustion, is a testament to his genuine and heartfelt bond with the ARMY.