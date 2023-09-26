"It's so sweet that they were kind and understanding":Fans gush over Nomzamo Mbatha and Jungkook's interaction at Global Citizen Festival

On September 23, 2023, BTS' Jungkook delivered his highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Festival, held in Central Park, New York, where he performed a number of songs, including Seven, Still With You, Euphoria, and others. While fans loved his solo performances, they couldn't help but swoon over his interaction with Global Citizen ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha.

At the annual music festival, Nomzamo Mbatha interviewed Jungkook before he took the stage. During their conversation, they discussed what the Seven singer was about to perform at the Global Citizen Festival and his opinion regarding the festival. However, what truly captured fans' attention were the behind-the-scenes moments of the interview, which went viral on social media.

In the viral videos, when the idol confessed that his English is not very good, the interviewer replied that her English is also not perfect, thereby putting the former at ease.

As Nomzamo Mbatha made the idol feel comfortable with her thoughtful gestures, fans couldn't stop swooning over their interaction, stating that it's so nice to see people being kind and understanding.

Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Nomzamo Mbatha's interaction

In the behind-the-scenes videos that are now going viral, Global Citizen ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha was seen talking to BTS' Jungkook, who was nervous during the interview. When the Euphoria singer expressed that his English was not very good and signaled his concern with a thumbs-up gesture, one of the staff members replied that they were more than elated to have him at the Global Citizen festival.

Subsequently, Nomzamo Mbatha mentioned that her English was also not perfect, and engaged in a conversation with Jungkook, making him feel comfortable. She said that even her native language, Zulu, was better for her. She further reassured him by stating that the interview was not live, and she would ask easy questions.

Jungkook nodded with a smile, and the two shared a moment of laughter, comforting each other and expressing that everything would be fine.

In the videos, the Seven singer was also seen suggesting that he should relax and take a deep breath, a gesture that Nomzamo Mbatha mirrored to make him feel a sense of belonging.

Naturally, fans loved how the host comforted the idol and took to social media to shower them with compliments.

Many also expressed their gratitude on social media for how Nomzamo Mbatha and the staff cheered Jungkook on and ensured he didn't feel left out. They were thankful to her for calming him down and reducing his nervousness.

Notably, fans also observed that the Seven singer has made great improvements in his English-speaking skills.

Moreover, Nomzamo Mbatha shared a fan edit of her interview moment with the BTS maknae on her Instagram, captioning the story as "The Sweetest Human," which evoked strong sentiments among fans.

For those unfamiliar, Nomzamo Mbatha is a South African actress, businesswoman, accountant, and human rights activist.

The Euphoria singer is set to release his second digital single, 3D, on September 29, 2023.