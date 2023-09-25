"APOBANGPO FOR LIFE": Fans rejoice as BTS is reportedly to reunite in 2025 following the completion of their military service

On September 25, 2023, South Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that all seven members of BTS renewed their contracts with Big Hit Entertainment for the second time. The outlet stated that all seven members, including those in the military, signed the contracts after the announcement by the parent company, HYBE LABELS, on September 20.

"It is reported that the second contract renewal with all members, including those serving in the military, was signed after the 20th."

Meanwhile, on September 20, HYBE LABELS announced:

"We have completed the board of directors' resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of the seven members of Big Hit Music's artist BTS."

As all seven members of the group have reportedly renewed their contracts, ARMYs were over the moon and one fan stated, "APOBANGPO FOR LIFE." It is the phrase Jungkook created during a fan cafe chat with ARMYs in 2019, implying ARMY Forever, Bangtan Forever.

"My family is reunited again": ARMYs can't wait to see BTS members together in 2025

The media also reported that since every member of BTS has reportedly signed the renewal contract with Big Hit Entertainment, they seem ready to reunite for group activities in 2025. By this time, every member of the group will have concluded their mandatory military service.

Jin, J-Hope, and Suga have enlisted for their military service. The other four members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will soon enlist for their mandatory service.

The contract renewal has brought a sense of relief for ARMYs, who desperately hoped to see the members together again as they begin Chapter 2 of the group, which is more focused on the individual endeavors of the members. They are elated that since the members have signed the contract renewal, this will allow them to meet BTS in 2025.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the news of BTS reportedly reuniting following the completion of their military services.

Fans are also delighted to observe the harmonious relationship between the group and the agency as they took little time in deciding to renew their contracts. The group signed their first contract with BigHit Entertainment in October 2018 after making their debut in the K-pop industry in 2013.

Recently, Suga enlisted for his mandatory military duty on September 22, 2023. Jin was the first member to enlist for his service in December 2022, with J-hope being the second member to start his duty in April 2023.

The other members are engaged in their individual endeavors, including Jungkook, who is set to release his second digital single 3D on November 29. Kim Tae-hyung is engaged in promotional activities for his debut album, Layover. Jimin and Kim Namjoon have also released their solo albums, FACE and INDIGO, and have been involved in promotional campaigns for brands, including Dior and Bottega Veneta.

ARMYs are eagerly waiting for all the members of BTS to reunite in 2025 and resume the group activities.