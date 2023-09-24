"WE DAMAND FAIR TREATMENT": Fans enraged as Bighit allegedly fails to create "This is V" Spotify playlist for Kim Tae-hyung's Layover

Currently, "This Is V" is trending on social media as Bighit Entertainment allegedly failed to create a Spotify playlist for Kim Tae-hyung. Fan protests against what they see as unfair treatment of V have been sparked by this failure.

According to Spotify's rules, a Spotify playlist can only be made by an artist's agency or organization. Therefore, fans do not have control over it.

However, the "This Is" playlist for artists can also be made in a different way by fan requests submitted in the Spotify Community idea category. If there is no playlist available for a particular artist, fans can also inquire about it directly from the agency.

However, since the release of V's album Layover on September 8, 2023, it has been over two weeks, and there is still no "This Is V" playlist. While other members of the group, including RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and j-hope, have their official "This Is Spotify" playlists, Jin and Kim Tae-hyung do not. This has understandably frustrated fans.

"Do your job": Fans want Bighit to create a "This is V" Spotify playlist for Kim Tae-hyung

As fans reached out to Spotify regarding the unavailability of Kim Tae-hyung's "This Is V" Spotify playlist, the streaming platform responded that the curation of an artist's Spotify playlist was solely in the hands of the agency. Therefore, fans have been urging Bighit Entertainment on social media to create one, and they have been consistently trending the following statement:

"It's been 2 weeks since #V_Layover was released, but you haven't made a 'This Is V' playlist on Spotify. Please address this ASAP. Do your job. Thank you."

While it has already been two weeks since the release of Layover, Bighit Entertainment has been lacking in several aspects when it comes to promoting V's albums. Fans feel that the agency has been unfair towards Kim Tae-hyung and hasn't been providing adequate support for his solo endeavors, unlike the support given to other members of the group.

Fans have also noticed that the mentioned issue isn't the only problem they have encountered since the announcement of Kim Tae-hyung's solo album, Layover.

They have faced various issues, including the sudden disappearance of US iTunes sales due to pre-order cancellations, resulting in disruptions such as frozen official YouTube videos, delayed shipments of physical albums despite a one-month pre-order period, a delay in digital album downloads, and the US record label's reluctance to promote the artist until they received mass tagging.

Furthermore, Spotify data for Slow Dancing was wiped out, including streams. Even though they had been placed more than a month earlier, HYBE allegedly asked Hanteo to cancel nearly 800,000 pre-orders.

Fans have also noticed delayed actions on the part of the agency, as they did not change their social media handle's header to Kim Tae-hyung's Layover theme on the day of its announcement or even after its release. This is in contrast to the announcements of other members' albums, for whom the agency changed their header on the same day.

Fans are calling out Bighit Entertainment for fair treatment of Kim Tae-hyung, similar to other members of BTS.