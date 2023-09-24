"WE ARE GETTING TAEKOOK SUBUNIT!!?": Kim Tae-hyung allegedly promoting Jungkook's 3D single in For Us MV, sparks collab rumors 

Fans have currently been speculating about a possible collaboration between Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook, after the latter announced his upcoming digital single 3D on September 23, 2023.

Shortly thereafter, a clip from Kim Tae-hyung's For Us music video went viral on social media. In the final credits scene, the idol was seen promoting his album Layover on his own, putting up posters on the walls of gloomy streets. As he went around sticking the posters, fans noticed that "3D" was engraved on the walls next to his promotional posters.

Considering the presence of the word "3D" on the wall, where Kim Tae-hyung was placing posters for his Layover album, fans believe that he might be hinting at a collaboration with Jungkook. They have been leaving hints for fans in the aforementioned scene of the For Us music video.

Fans wants Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung collaboration

Jungkook showcased the first glimpse of his single 3D at the Global Citizen Festival on September 23, with clips featuring the singer's new look that had never been unveiled before. Towards the end of his performance, he left an unseen teaser for his upcoming single, leaving fans speculating.

Later on the same day, Bighit Entertainment officially announced the upcoming solo single 3D by the Seven singer, featuring Jack Harlow. The agency also released new teasers and official concept photos for his solo single.

As rumors of a collaboration between Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook go viral on social media, fans can't believe they didn't notice the "3D" graffiti before, only spotting it after the announcement of Jungkook's new digital single 3D in the For Us music video. Several ARMYs are also expressing disappointment that some fans within the fandom don't have three minutes to watch V's video.

Despite all the chaos on social media, ARMYs want the rumors to be true so that they can hear the duo together. Fans are currently reacting to the latest speculations making the rounds on the internet, where they anticipate a possible collaboration between Kim Tae-hyung and the Seven singer.

As the last credit scene of the For Us music video went viral on social media, fans were in tears, as they felt the Love Me Again singer has been allegedly promoting Jungkook's upcoming single even before the official announcement.

ARMYs stated that even if the duo doesn't collaborate, they will still support the idol because seeing Kim Tae-hyung promoting Jungkook's work means a lot to them.

In other news, fans were over the moon after Jungkook's latest performance at the Global Citizen Festival, where he enthralled fans with his performances of several songs, including Seven, Still With You, Euphoria, Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance.

Meanwhile, V has recently unveiled his solo album Layover, which includes six tracks, Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing instrumental, Blue, For Us, Love Me Again, and For Us, while Jungkook has released his first digital single Seven.

Both idols continue to dominate several music charts and achieve wins with their recent solo albums and singles.

Jungkook's 3D single is scheduled to be released on September 29, 2023.