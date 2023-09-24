"I'm speechless": Fans react as BigHit quickly replaced Kim Tae-hyung's Layover header with Jungkook's 3D header

On September 23, 2023, BigHit Entertainment replaced their social media handle's header from Kim Tae-hyung's Layover with Jungkook's upcoming single 3D, which quickly enraged fans due to the perceived unfair treatment towards V.

This may be considered routine for BigHit Entertainment, as they typically change the header to coincide with BTS members' album releases. However, what left fans dissatisfied was the swiftness of BigHit Entertainment's actions compared to Kim Tae-hyung.

Fans pointed out that when it came to the release of V's album, the agency did not change the header promptly. They only changed it to Layover after the album had been released and that too several hours later.

"Now you are awake": Fans enraged at how BigHit Entertainment is treating Kim Tae-hyung

In light of Jungkook's announcement for 3D, BigHit Entertainment released two films and some concept photos on the same day. This announcement was followed by a change in their social media handle's header to a 3D themed picture.

However, when Kim Tae-hyung's album was announced, fans alleged that the agency didn't change the header, contrary to their practice of changing headers when other BTS members' albums are announced on the same day.

Fans feel BigHit Entertainment has mistreated Kim Tae-hyung's album and hasn't promoted it much. Some even allege that the agency is providing benefits to other members while neglecting V, as they didn't promptly change the header for him.

Many also stated that the agency only changed the header after they started protesting on social media; otherwise, they think the agency had no intention of changing their X's header to Kim Tae-hyung's Layover theme.

Fans state that they love all the group members equally and are elated that they can see the changes BigHit made. However, many fans feel that this discrepancy in how headers are handled reflects disrespect toward the idol, as header changes hold significance and can indicate how an agency treats its idols. This treatment has raised concerns about professionalism and has led to a sense of distrust among fans.

Considering the unfair treatment, fans also remember how Kim Tae-hyung's pre-order albums faced an abrupt cancellation, resulting in a loss of sales on both Hanteo and the US iTunes chart.

Despite fans pre-ordering them months in advance, CD deliveries were significantly delayed. Inadequate promotional efforts for Layover in foreign countries, a lack of playlist inclusion for the title track, and the recent one-day removal of the entire Slow Dancing album from Spotify have collectively raised concerns about how BigHit is treating V.

Fans state that they love all the BTS members equally, but seeing how BigHit Entertainment treats the Love Me Again singer is breaking their hearts. They can't understand why changing the header to V's Layover theme took so long.

Despite ongoing protests from fans, they only seem to want fair treatment for V and convey that they will always support his future endeavors.